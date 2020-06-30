1 Year Ago (2019)
Soon area pollinators will have a place to call home. Or maybe just a place to gather. Over the last couple of weeks, over two dozen volunteers planted pollinator friendly perennials what will become a new public park for the city.
5 Years Ago (2015)
Tekamah-Herman teenager Hailey Mayo was recently named as a Gold Award recipient by Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. The award is the highest available through the Girl Scouts.
10 Years Ago (2010)
Old tires can be disposed of at a collection sponsored by the Nebraska Loess Hills Resource Conservation & Development Council. The free collection is scheduled for Tuesday July 13 at the Cuming County Fairgrounds in West Point.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Blackbird Overview north of Decatur was the turn-around point for the Multiple Sclerosis Society Bike Tour on June 24. Decatur Community Club members Kay Kellogg, Lance Anderson and Betty Olson manned the Society’s high-energy snack and drink table.
30 Years Ago (1990)
New on this year’s state of activities for the Fourth is a Hoot Gibson Rope Twirling Contest at Athletic Park. Cash prizes totaling $10 each will be awarded in eight age classifications.
40 Years Ago (1980)
A cabin owned by John Henry Stork was entered into the National Register of Historic Places. Located northwest of the Stork family home, the structure was built by John Stork’s grandfather, John Henry, in the late 1860s.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Mrs. Lorine Bush purchased Joan Lydick’s interest in the Lydick Clothing Store. She will become the partner with Lorine’s, sister Jennie Lewis. Mrs. Bush, the former Lorine Lydick, is a graduate of Tekamah High School.
Tekamah sportsman entered the dugout manufacturing business, six player shelters, each six- by 18-feet are in the early stages of construction at the three diamonds in town. Virtually all labor involved in building the sturdy shelters is volunteer, including work done by professional carpenters Dick Lowe and Stan Mizkiel.
60 Years Ago (1960)
Burt County Fair received a $500 gift for fairgrounds improvements from the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben. Granting of $500 to each of Nebraska’s county fairs is being continued for the seventh consecutive year. In addition to the $50,000 Ak-Sar-Ben sets aside each year for improvement program, it makes available approximately $100,000 a year for county fair premiums part through the State Racing Commission and part paid directly to exhibitors by Ak-Sar-Ben.
70 Years Ago (1950)
Five local Boy Scouts: John Alley, George Eagleton, Phil Hart, Duane King, Larry Kewin and their Scoutmaster, Elmer Sells, left Sunday from Omaha on their trip to Valley Forge for teh national Boy Scout Jamoree. President Truman will open the jamboree for some 47,000 Boy Scouts.
80 Years Ago (1940)
The Vinton Motor Co., local Chevrolet dealers, have been named Tekamah dealer for the Fridgidaire refrigerator. A shipment arrived a few days ago and is on display in the showroom of the Vinton company.
90 Years Ago (1930)
Chicken thieves were busy last week at the farm of Roy Nelson southwest of Tekamah, Nelson took steps to protect a large flock of his turkeys numbering around 70. Mr. Nelson called County Agent C.B Washington to his farm and had each one banded or marked so if stolen the thief can rapidly be caught.