Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
With the number of backyard gardens on the rise, the Nebraska Extension Community Environment team has launched a new Web page. “Vegetable Gardening 101” is a how-to for new gardeners desiring to learn more about the challenges and rewards of gardening in Nebraska.
5 Years Ago (2016)
The College of Allied Health Professions at the University of Nebraska Medical Center announced the endowment of the Stork Robertson Medical Nutrition Scholarship. The scholarship is named, in part, for the late Sandra Stork, longtime director of clinical dietetics at UNMC, who grew up in Tekamah. A 1962 graduate of Tekamah High School, Stork served as a faculty member at UNMC from 1970 through the mid ‘80s and continued to train UNMC faculty into the 2000s. She died in 2014 at the age of 70.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Nearly 14 months to the day of his arrest, the Burt County Attorney’s Office dropped all charges against 15-year-old Christian Wilcox. He had been charged with murder, rape and arson in connection with the death of his 4-year-old half-sister. New evidence came to light the day before his trial was to start that could place another person inside the Wilcox home at the time of the murder.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Jason Penke recently returned home after 12 days in Costa Rica. He was among 52 participants selected from national agriculture proficiency award finalists and American Star Farmer and Star Agribusiness finalists named at the 73rd National FFA Convention held in Louisville, Ky., last October. The FFA youth made the trip to see the similarities and differences in American and Costa Rican farming practices.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Nearly 100 Tekamah and Herman youngsters were spending this week at Athletic Park as participants in the Tekamah Area Arts Council’s second annual “art-in-the-park” activity, directed by Marilyn Wolf. In addition to the visual arts, participants learned about drama and ethnic dance.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Tekamah-Herman’s board of education voted to eliminate inter-school athletic completion for seventh graders. School board members said the decision was based on the need for more study time and less travel time for younger students and the importance of learning the fundamentals of each sport before being placed in a “highly competitive” environment.
50 Years Ago (1971)
After posting nearly perfect scores, Floyd Sheets and Kevin Thomas, both of Tekamah, were among six Burt County horsemen qualifying for participation in the Nebraska State Fair and Ak-Sar-Ben 4-H horse shows following district competition in Neligh last week. The other four qualifiers were Kristy Johnson, Oakland; Bobi Erickson, Craig; and Wade White and Luann Thorndyke of Tekamah.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Rural School District 53 has been merged with Oakland District 14 effective July 10, County Superintendent Bernard Colligan reported. Twenty-two of the 40 legal voters in the rural school district approved of the merger, exactly the 55 percent approval rate required by law. There are 12 students in District 53, which lies northeast of the city of Oakland.
70 Years Ago (1951)
July finds corn in Burt County ranging anywhere from three inches tall to three feet high and estimates of prospects run about as uneven as the height of the corn. While some expect less than two-thirds of the corn produced in 1950 to be produced this year, some still say that a fair harvest is possible if the remainder of the growing season is favorable. Ten to 20 percent of the county’s 150,000 corn acres were never planted to wet conditions. Most of that acreage is in the highly productive bottom land areas.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Names of the new Burt County FSA council and of the various committees working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the local application of the Farm Security Administration program were announced by rehabilitation supervisor M.G.P. Nissen. Members, as approved by he USDA, include: Dwight I. Booth, Tekamah; William E. Breckenridge, Tekamah; Charles H. Walton, Lyons; John Bernard Connealy, Decatur; Oscar E. Johnson, Craig; Harry H. McKenzie, Lyons; Alford M. Major, Decatur; Leah B. Cameron, Tekamah; Charles H. King, Tekamah; and Edgar W. Hansen, Lyons.
90 Years Ago (1931)
The Burt County Gravel Co. is now busily engaged resurfacing portions of Highway 73 from Oakland to Blair. The crewmen are now nearing Craig and working toward Tekamah. According to reports, very little additional work is planned for the portion of the highway between Blair and Tekamah since it is in the state paving program.
100 Years Ago (1921)
A sharp flash of lightning struck the municipal power plant, putting out the lights for the night. The switchboard was burned out and other considerable damage done. Many telephone lines were also out of service.
Over 1,000 people attended the military funeral given for Cpl. Julius LaFrenz who was killed in action in France Sept. 13, 1918. He was the first Tekamah soldier to die in battle.