yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Tekamah Feb. 3 and more clinics are planned for the future. Another was held in Oakland on Saturday. But, like with the Tekamah clinic, seniors looking to get vaccinated were required to first make an appointment with the public health department.
5 Years Ago (2017)
After hearing from nearly a dozen residents in the area, Burt County Board of Supervisors moved forward with plans to replace a bridge on County Road 45. Supervisors wanted to know if area landowners preferred a bridge at the same site, or a site on County Road 44.
10 Years Ago (2012)
Lyons man Chuck Hassebrook announced his plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Ben Nelson. Executive director at the Center For Rural Affairs, Hassebrook is a prominent Democrat, although he said he would reject any offers of help from President Obama. It is believed that disagreements with the President over farm policy cost Hassebrook a job as Deputy Secretary of Agriculture.
20 Years Ago (2002)
Members of Tekamah-Herman’s FFA chapter claimed 13 district championships and 26 gold medals at district proficiency judging earlier this month in Norfolk. Gabe Bromm, Heath Hansen, J.J. Tyson and John Toft each won two gold medals. Although older students tend to claim top honors more often because their record books are more complete, Bromm and Hansen are both sophomores.
30 Years Ago (1992)
A comparison of costs between two proposed solutions for meeting increased federal demands on water quality was delayed by city officials last week. They said more information was needed regarding the construction of a city-owned water treatment plant before they can compare it to the cost of joining a rural water system proposed by Papio-Middle Missouri Natural Resources District.
40 Years Ago (1982)
Replacement of a 190-foot bridge over Logan Creek near Lyons is part of approximately $10 million worth of Nebraska Department of Roads’ projects in the Norfolk district that have been delayed by the recent charges of bid rigging levelled against several state contractors. A contract for the bridge work was expected to be awarded Feb. 4 in Lincoln, but because of a department probe into alleged bidding improprieties, all submitted offers were thrown out.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Emmanuel Lutheran Church wasn’t big enough to hold all who flocked here Sunday morning to hear Pastor Herman Frerichs preach for the first time in the parish’s newly-completed $90,000 worship center. Over 400 worshippers filled the sanctuary, which accommodates 350, and overflowed into the narthex, and education wing and even into the choir balcony.
60 Years Ago (1962)
Forty-nine grade school girls from communities throughout the county have been nominated by their classmates for the title of Queen of the Art Festival, a Tekamah Chamber of Commerce spokesman announced this week. The organization is sponsoring the event at Tekamah City Auditorium March 2-4. The names of the queen and her nine attendants will remain a secret until they are revealed during a program at the auditorium March 3.
70 Years Ago (1952)
Floyd Burrell, city utility engineer, escaped serious injury about noon Tuesday when the city pickup he was driving was struck broadside by a freight train on the crossing near the bulk oil tanks in the south railroad yards. Burrell drove onto the crossing from the east and the train was backing up from the south. The train, moving slowly at the time, shoved the pickup about 40 feet. The truck remained upright but was badly damaged.
80 Years Ago (1942)
County Civilian Defense Chairman Glen Robertson has made the following appointments for the Burt County Salvage Committee. They include: Decatur, Art Gourley and D. Roy Way; Oakland, Dr. C.A.Russell and Dwain Johnson; Tekamah, A.B. Rice and Lee Loerch; Craig, Carl Anderson and P.E. Cowger; Lyons, A.W. Swanson and E.C. Stimbert. The duties of the committee will be to see that scrap material, such as paper, rubber and metals of all kinds, are being gathered in their respective communities and shipped to the proper places for processing.
90 Years Ago (1932)
Tekamah’s handsome new school building is rapidly nearing completion and it is confidently expected that it will be ready for occupancy about the middle of April. The gymnasium and auditorium will be one of the largest in any high school building outside of Omaha and Lincoln. Students as well as patrons anxiously look forward to the time when the new building will be ready for dedication and occupancy.
100 Years Ago (1922)
The Methodist Church was the setting for a father-son banquet which was attended by 360.
Miss Anna Wilcox and Parke Loftis were married by the Rev. A.S. Buell in Omaha. A reception for the couple was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Wilcox.