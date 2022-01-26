Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department last week announced the launch of an online system for individuals 65 years of age and over who want to be notified when and where COVID-19 vaccination opportunities are available for them. An ELV spokesman said the department is not reserving doses nor scheduling appointments for this age group at this time, but adding your name to the list ensures that you will be notified of updates as they are available. Those who have already added their names to the notification list by phone call or online over the last few weeks do not need to do so again.
5 Years Ago (2017)
Tekamah was recently named to the list of cities hosting a signature event for Nebraska’s sesquicentennial. The Nebraska 150 Celebration committee announced Jan. 16 that the Spring Fling Easter Egg Hunt at Master’s Hand Candle Co. was approved as an official event.
10 Years Ago (2012)
Tekamah umpire Mark Jackson was inducted into the Amateur Softball Association’s National Indicator Fraternity during the Nebraska Softball Association’s annual banquet in Hastings. He joins 67 Nebraska umpires and roughly 2,200 nationwide in the honorary fraternity which recognizes umpires who have worked three ASA national championship tournaments. An ASA umpire for 30 years, Jackson worked the men’s Class C nationals in 2004 and 2009, both in Hastings; and the 16-under Class A national in Chattanooga, Tennessee last summer.
20 Years Ago (2002)
Reservoir Hill gets to keep its name. Preliminary plans to upgrade the city’s water system show a new above-ground reservoir being built across the street from Tekamah’s oldest reservoir. The new 400,000-gallon tank is more than enough to replace the city’s two storage tanks now in use. Roughly half the city gets its water from an 80-year-old, 250,000-gal. underground reservoir at 16th and G streets that gives the hill its nickname.
30 Years Ago (1992)
Genealogy and craft classes have been added to the lineup of adult education classes co-sponsored by Tekamah-Herman Schools and Northeast Community College. Local historian Velma Cooper will direct a six-week genealogy course to help those interested in organizing information about their family histories. Karen Ahrens will teach two craft classes—one where participants learn to decorate a sweatshirt and another on how to make a raffia Easter bunny. Also on the winter schedule are six computer classes being taught by Mike McAllister.
40 Years Ago (1982)
A moderate income housing complex could be under construction in Tekamah by this spring if developers can find a suitable building site in the next month. Private developers have prepared a funding application to be submitted to the Farmers Home Administration once a site is selected. If approved by FHA, a partnership could then be formed which would own the unit but management is expected to be provided by someone on the local level. The size of the apartment project would depend on the needs of the community and the amount of financing. It is expected to include four to eight units.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Voters will elect four members to the Tekamah-Herman Board of Education in the spring primary election as a result of redistricting ordered last year by the Nebraska Legislature and the U.S. Supreme Court. To comply with the reapportionment order, the board divided the district into six precincts with three board members to be Tekamah residents, one member to come from Herman and two to be rural residents. Board member Dick Sheets, whose term expires this year, is ineligible for re-election under the new system. Sheets resides in a rural area as do two other board members whose terms do not expire for another two years.
60 Years Ago (1962)
Caucuses for nominating candidates for school boards and city offices now must be held on different dates, according to City Attorney Keith Hopewell. School board caucuses will be Feb. 6. City caucuses are Feb. 27. Both will be held at Tekamah City Auditorium. For several years, Tekamah has held the caucuses for the purpose of nominating opposing candidates for each office, thereby giving voters a choice at the April election. Fred Jack is chairman of the Citizens caucus and Harry Newell is chairman of the Peoples caucus.
70 Years Ago (1952)
In a letter dated Jan. 12, Kenyon “Red” Barber and Harold “Swede” Hawkins inform the Plaindealer editor that they are in the thick of action in the Eastern front in Korea. The men joined the U.S. Marine Corps at the same time and Barber is now a squad leader in a machine gun platoon and Hawkins is his gunner. They were on the line in September, October and part of November. They returned to the front in December and will be there all of January and February.
80 Years Ago (1942)
The daylight saving time bill was signed by President Roosevelt Tuesday and becomes effective at 2 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 9 for all interstate commerce and federal government activities. It is assumed that the observance of daylight saving time will be general throughout the nation and that all clocks will be moved ahead one hour on the effective date. The purpose of the new law is to bring greater efficiency to the industrial war effort.
90 Years Ago (1932)
Although the people of this community previously sent two carloads of grain and foodstuffs to the drought stricken areas of northern Nebraska, the committee in charge of the effort found that after paying the cost of shipment a small amount remained in the fund. That money was used to purchase 3,200 pounds of flour which was shipped today to Spencer where the center of the devastation is apparent.
100 Years Ago (1922)
Gov. Samuel McKelvie was the speaker at the father-son banquet held in Tekamah. The community affair was well attended.
Former State Senator E.C. Houston has spent a week in Lincoln meeting many of his former colleagues who were called together by a special session of the Legislature.