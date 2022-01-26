Yesterdays

Tekamah Jaycees representative Dennis Schmidt presented a $200 check to Mrs. Mary Lou Farrens and Mrs. Virginia Ellis, the teachers at the Mt. Olive School for Educable Children. The check represents the proceeds from a recent Honey Sunday drive to benefit the intellectually disabled and was presented to the teachers to use as they see fit. Located between Oakland and Craig, the school offers educational opportunities for exceptional children. Achievements which other parents and children take for granted are major personal triumphs for Mt. Olive students. Every facet of the school’s curriculum is designed to develop and expand student capabilities.Jan. 22, 1970/Burt County Plaindealer