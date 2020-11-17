Yesterdays

Pastor Duncan Nichol and Chamber of Commerce secretary Ashley Olson joined Carrie Braniff’s fourth grade class to pick up a sizable check in 2015. Students at Tekamah-Herman Elementary walked over 3,000 miles as part of a fundraiser for holiday boxes being assembled by Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Church Community Council. All together, the kids raised $1,781.85 for the project, a new record organizer Kathy Chatt said. Dec. 2, 2015/Burt County Plaindealer