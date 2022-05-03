Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)
Efforts by main street businesses in Tekamah to improve the business and social climate of the city were recognized recently by Nebraska Main Street Network. The Tekamah Works business space in the former Jack Bros. building was among three across the state named Business of the Year. Chatterbox Brews received honorable mention status for its north patio improvement and public mural project. The Tekamah-Herman school meal program tied for top honors in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Project category. The “I Love Tekamah” video presentation topped the Communications, Marketing and Image Development Project category. Additionally, Patty Olson was among three individuals cited as Volunteer of the Year.
5 Years Ago (2017)
Just as planting season was getting ramped up, it came to a complete stop last week. Nearly an inch and a half of rain was officially recorded at Tekamah’s weather station between Friday and Monday, but individual reports went higher.
10 Years Ago (2012)
Voters in the Oakland-Craig school district go to the polls May 15 to determine the future of a $6.995 million bond issue. The district is asking for the money to renovate and expand the 20-year-old elementary building with the intent of keeping all of its elementary students under one roof. In the plans are 10 new classrooms, a media center, rooms for special education classes plus rooms for art, band and vocal music.
20 Years Ago (2002)
Organizers are putting the finishing touches on a month-long celebration sponsored by Burt County Museum. “Barn Again!: Celebrating an American Icon” will be at the museum June 15 through July 12. “Barn Again!” is a traveling exhibition organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibit Service and the National Building Museum. Tekamah is one of 10 Nebraska sites hosting the nationwide tour.
30 Years Ago (1992)
Tom Cox of Tekamah and Kerry Anderson of Lyons are among 50 individuals selected to receive the annual Good Neighbor Award sponsored by the Omaha World-Herald and Ak-Sar-Ben. The two will receive a lapel pin and a framed certificate at a future date from local Ak-Sar-Ben Ambassadors. Now in its 49th year, the Good Neighbor program recognizes neighborly acts and unselfish acts performed without personal gain by individuals and groups during 1991.
40 Years Ago (1982)
Tekamah-Herman’s girls won 10 of 14 events and set a new school record while handing Fort Calhoun a 79-36 defeat in a dual track meet here Tuesday. Ironically, the record came in Fort Calhoun’s best event, the 3,200-meter relay. The quartet of Kristi Hunt, Mary Beth Cameron, Sharon Bubak and Angie Miller may have trailed their Pioneer counterparts, but their time of 11:20.0 was a full 12 seconds under the previous T-H record.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Oakland livestock feeder Aldy Engdahl was elected president of the Burt County Feeders Association at the group’s board of directors meeting Sunday night. Craig area cattleman Daryl Bromm was elected vice president and Elden Ahrens was named secretary. Tekamah banker Bernard LeMaster was re-elected treasurer and County Agent Joe Roh was appointed recording secretary.
60 Years Ago (1962)
The finance committee of the Tekamah Home Association reported that the fund campaign to raise $13,500 is nearing completion. Individuals who wish to make a contribution to the fund may do so through club or church organizations, by notifying a member of the Home Association board or at First National Bank. Plans indicate construction on Tekamah’s planned senior citizens home will get under way in June and the property at the east edge of the city south of Lake Street has been staked out for immediate development.
70 Years Ago (1952)
The second typhoid immunization treatments for residents of the flooded areas in Burt County are being given today, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at city auditorium. Dr. Leslie Morrow, city physician, reports that 325 persons took the treatments last week at Tekamah. A similar program is in effect in Decatur.
80 Years Ago (1942)
A group of Tekamah residents honored the boys who are to enter the service Friday with a dance at the city auditorium Wednesday evening. Musicians donated their talents and funds taken in will go to buy treats for the boys. A very good turnout attended the dance.
90 Years Ago (1932)
The E.W. Bryant Limber Co. was signally honored this week when information was received that they were selected as the best Red Top fence post dealer in the state. Two of the higher representatives of the Red Top organization were in town last Saturday and informed Mr. Bryant and Mr. Rice of their attainment.
100 Years Ago (1922)
The absence of wind was the only safeguard preventing Tekamah from experiencing one of the greatest fires in its history Thursday evening. The Commercial Hotel (formerly the Brookings), the Bryant Lumber Yards, the municipal light and water plant, Up-To-Date Granite Works, the Merchants Hotel block and many residences adjoining the lumber yard were endangered as flames devoured the large feed bay and stables at the rear of the Commercial Hotel.