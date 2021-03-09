Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
The first update of Burt county’s zoning regulations after nearly 20 years of implementation is nearly complete. Burt County Planning Commission Chairman Rod Bromm and Zoning Administrator David Six discussed the update work with the county Board of Supervisors Feb. 28. Bromm said the commission has completed the preliminary part of its work and a full slate of recommendations will be sent to the county board for its approval.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Burt County Supervisors approved the purchase of a device called the Retriever. Mounted behind a tractor, the $10,500 device is intended to disk and smooth road shoulders and pull wayward gravel out of road ditches and back up onto the road surface.
10 Years Ago (2011)
New census figures showed Burt County was among 23 Nebraska counties experiencing more than a 10 percent decline in population from the prior census. The 2000 census pegged the county’s population at 6,858, down 933 from 1990, a 12 percent drop. The county also had more than a 10 percent loss in the 1990 census following the farm crisis of the 1980s.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Construction on a flood prevention project targeting the eastern edge of Tekamah may not get started for another year. Residents along the eroding creek bank fear that without the work, they may lose their homes to another high water event. Flooding in August on 1999 sent more than four feet of water into homes in the area.
30 Years Ago (1991)
The City of Tekamah became the temporary owner of the former Sharlo Homes manufacturing plant. Tekamah Industrial Development Corp. and city officials expect to have the site back on the tax rolls by summer. Custom Paint Booth, which currently operates out of an old Chevrolet dealership building on Highway 75, has outgrown that facility and is eager to purchase the former mobile home plant from the city.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Members of Tekamah’s First Baptist Church planned to celebrate more than a community Lenten service on Sunday night. The community service will be the first in the church’s new sanctuary. The move marked the completion of more than 10 years of planning, fundraising and construction, which included a great deal of volunteer labor from church members.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Decatur school students got a break from the grind of daily classes on Monday when the faculty arrived to find the school without heat. The vacation day was caused by a mechanical failure in the controls of the heating system. A make-up plan for the lost educational hours will be announced, school principal Don Johnson said.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Tekamah firemen put a new 1,000-gallon tanker truck into operation March 1. According to fire chief Howard Eckley, the new unit can pump water at the rate of 50 gallons per minute from its stainless steel tank.
70 Years Ago (1951)
The highlight of National 4-H Week, March 3-11, will be the annual Spring 4-H party in Oakland on March 9. The party is given by the Burt County Farm Bureau. Mrs. Beulah Hargleroad, home agent; and Roland Groteluschen, county agent; will present the 4-H awards. Ralph Copenhaver will lead the group in square dancing and games. If possible, a little group singing may be squeezed in, organizers said.
80 Years Ago (1941)
An estimated $5,000 in damage was done in Lyons Sunday to the P.A. Karo meat market when an ice machine exploded, causing a fire and hurling the proprietor, P.A. Karo, 30 feet through a back door. Karo was working on the machine when the explosion occurred. He suffered shock and slight cuts. Firemen fought the blaze for two hours.
90 Years Ago (1931)
The home of Mrs. Emily Fontanelle, built at Decatur in 1855, was damaged by fire Wednesday. But due to the prompt work of firefighters, it was saved with only minor damage, the flames being confined to the second story of the historic structure, Mrs. Fontanelle, 106 years old, assisted the neighbors in removing things of value from the rooms and although advanced in age, she was as active as many 50 years younger. Her husband, Henry Fontanelle, was a brother of the famous Indian chief Logan Fontanelle.