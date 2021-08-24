Yesterdays

Barbers and hair stylists kept busy during the middle of August in 2001 as Tekamah youngsters got themselves trimmed and permed for the beginning of a new school year. With the help of barber Greg Sheets, seven-year-old Charles Kahlandt hopes to make a good first impression on his second grade teacher when he reports back to school Aug. 27 with an estimated 700 other Tekamah-Herman youngsters.