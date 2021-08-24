Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, the state’s top election official, announced last week that his office will mail an early ballot application to every registered voter whose county did not already do so. The effect will be every registered voter in Nebraska will receive an application for an early ballot for November’s general election. The deadline to request an early ballot to be mailed to you is Oct. 23. The first ballots will be mailed out Sept. 28.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Cooler classrooms greeted Tekamah-Herman Elementary students on their first day of school. Over the summer, the elementary wing was completely overhauled. The project included installing an air conditioning system for the classrooms and offices.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened a Mobile Recovery Center in Tekamah to help area residents start recovering from the ongoing flood. The mobile office will give FEMA officials the chance to meet with flood victims and process claims for individual assistance. Initially here for only three days, a FEMA spokesman said it will return although a date had not yet been set.
20 Years Ago (2001)
A 42-page criminal complaint filed in U.S District Court in Lincoln against five defendants is the result of a 15-month investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Immigration and Naturalization Service into the alleged sale of birth certificates and Social Security cards to illegal aliens in the Grand Island area. The five not only sold documents, they also transported the purchasers to Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Tekamah, Blair and Fremont to obtain state ID cards.
30 Years Ago (1991)
The bridge that used to cross Elm Creek on 11th St. in Decatur was pulled from the mouth of the creek and the Missouri River by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers workmen who were dredging the river last week. The village lost its bridge on June 14, 1984, when several inches of rain fell on the county. Drainage from the deluge rapidly eroded the creek’s banks and dropped the bridge from its moorings shortly after 4 a.m.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Workers began replacing the culvert over the combination ditch southeast of Tekamah last week. When the tube collapsed in May, county officials were forced to close the road that leads to Tekamah’s city airport. Highway Superintendent Jim Graves said he did not know how soon the route could be reopened.
50 Years Ago (1971)
The largest parade ever assembled in Herman took an hour and 10 minutes to make its way down Main Street and through the residential areas. Grand Marshal Waldo Hancock, the village’s 84-year-old implement dealer, led the cortege on horseback. Held in honor of the village’s centennial, the parade saw hundreds of people lining the route to watch the more than 75 entries including floats, bands, political figures and antique vehicles. Herman’s eldest citizens were special parade participants.
60 Years Ago (1961)
John Shamburg, of Herman, is one of two eastern Nebraska youths selected to represent the state as potential International Farm Youth Exchange delegates in 1962. The applications of Shamburg and Jerome Herink of Leigh have been forwarded to the National 4-H Foundation for approval. To be eligible for the program, participants must be at least 20 years old, single and have a farm background. Delegates live and work with farm families for four to six months in the countries to which they are assigned. Shamburg, 25, is in partnership with his father on a 160-acre dairy farm. He is a 4-H club leader after spending 10 years as a member.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Six Burt County clubs participated in the 4-H song contest, the first feature of the 1951 Burt County Fair. The contest was held Sunday afternoon in the Oakland auditorium. The Senior Flying Needles club of Craig carried off the purple ribbon, entitling them to sing at the state fair. Leaders of the club are Mrs. Leona Feiling, Mrs. Matt Lund and Lovis Nyquist.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Robert D. Chatt of Tekamah is among 315 aviation cadets who completed their basic flying course Aug. 16 at Randolph Field in Texas. Known as the “West Point of the Air,” Randolph Field also was where Bob’s uncle, Orville Chatt, was temporarily stationed during his service in the first World War. His duties included clearing sagebrush for the creation of the new airfield. Upon completion of advanced flying school, expected in November, the young men win their wings and will be commissioned as second lieutenants in the Air Corps Reserves.
90 Years Ago (1931)
On a warm summer day 50 years ago yesterday, E.C. Houston first viewed Tekamah and this vicinity. Arriving by train with $1.65 in his pocket, in a couple of days Houston had secured a job at Thomas and Darst Lumber Yard, at a salary of $35 per month, through a college friend who was giving up the job to enter the ministry. Houston’s room and board at the Astor House hotel was $4 per week, payable at the end of the week.
100 Years Ago (1921)
Nebraska Gov. Sam McKelvie was the speaker at the Old Settlers picnic held in Tekamah.
Miss Dorothy Thompson was appointed deputy county clerk to fill the vacancy created when Ora Russell left for Chicago. Mr. Russell is taking a course in commercial art at the Academy of Fine Arts.