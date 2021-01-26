Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Tekamah-Herman’s $12.5 million bond proposal will be decided by an all-mail election. Burt County Clerk Sarah Freidel last week was given permission by the Nebraska Secretary of State to conduct the election by mail. Every registered voter in the school district, both in Burt and Washington counties, would receive a ballot which then could be mailed back to their respective county clerk or delivered in person.
5 Years Ago (2016)
In what was promised to be a quick decision, Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education needed only an hour to name a new superintendent. The school’s high school principal, Dan Gross, was elected on a 6-0 vote of the board following nearly an hour of discussion in closed session. Gross was one of two finalists for the job.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Two Burt County agribusiness ventures were named as recipients of USDA Rural Development grants to study renewable energy projects. Lyons-based Burt County Wind West, LLC, was granted $12,500 to study the viability of a potential wind farm in Burt County. Midwest Veterinary Services, Inc., of Oakland, was to receive $25,000 to study the viability of turning locally-sourced swine waste into methane gas through an anaerobic digestion process. The gas would then be used to produce electricity.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Burt County Mutual Aid toured the Central Valley Ag facility in Decatur and reviewed its emergency action plan. During the tour, area fire and EMS departments checked for hazards and became familiar with the facility’s storage sites for anhydrous ammonia, liquid and dry fertilizers ,L.P. gas and refined fuels as a way to help prepare in case of an emergency at the site.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Tekamah-Herman musicians Katie Williams and Melissa Ray were chosen by audition to perform with the Wayne State College symphonic honor band. Mike Cameron was named to the colleges’ concert honor band, Becky Roh was named as an alternate.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Absentee figures ranging from 18 percent at Tekamah Elementary to 40 percent at Herman Elementary, led school officials to cancel classes for two days in hopes the flu bug would subside. The flu had 20 percent of the high school students and three teachers out sick. Superintendent Mel Doeschot said it was the first time he could recall closing school due to illness.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Two Tekamah women were among 100 Nebraskans honored at a tea given by the state’s first lady, Mrs. J. James Exon. Mrs. Lew McNear and Mrs. Marvin Aden were among volunteer leaders who spearheaded a January “Mothers March,” statewide to raise funds for the 1971 March of Dimes appeal. The Burt County effort netted approximately $400 for the March of Dimes.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Funeral services were held for Samuel Breckenridge. The 95-year-old Tekamah man was among the organizers of Burt-Washington Drainage District and Burt County Public Power District. Breckenridge served on the drainage district board from its origin in 1914 until 1958 and served on the power district’s board from its beginning in 1935 until 1958. An Ohio native, Breckenridge and his wife both taught school for a year in Iowa before moving in 1903 to a farm southeast of Tekamah which Breckenridge purchased in 1900.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Free chest x-rays were given in Tekamah from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2. The State Department of Health hoped to perform 2,000 x-rays over that time period. Following its stay in Tekamah, the x-ray unit will be set up in other towns in the county. All adults were urged to take advantage of the service. Children under 12 also were welcome if any suspicious symptoms exist.
80 Years Ago (1941)
The Lincoln-based Iowa-Nebraska Power and Light, Co. asked the federal power commission for authority to sell nearly all of its electric utility system in Nebraska to Consumers Public Power District of Nebraska. The $19,465,000 sale would include all of the electric system except a transmission line from a substation near Plattsmouth to the Missouri River crossing. Consumers already served Tekamah, Oakland and Craig.
90 Years Ago (1931)
A blaze in the basement of the Lyric Theatre Thursday afternoon could have been a disaster had it not been for the early discovery of smoke issuing from the building and timely arrival of the fire department. The fire was confined to the east end of the basement beneath the stage. The theatre was open again Friday evening but smoke had discolored some of the interior walls.