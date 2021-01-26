Yesterdays

Members of the Bass Association spent a January Saturday in 1996 on the ice at Summit Lake Recreation Area near Tekamah, but they weren’t doing any fishing. Over 30 members of the association, and four Nebraska Game and Parks Commission employees, worked on a habitat project for the fish they hope to catch over the summer. The group pulled over 300 tree onto the ice-covered lake. The trees were then weighted down with concrete blocks. When the ice thaws, the trees will be pulled to the bottom of the lake to serve as habitat for the lake’s many fish species. Jan. 24, 1996/Burt County Plaindealer