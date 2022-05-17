Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)
Tekamah City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday, May 20, to formally accept state-certified plans for the new swimming pool. That’s if the plans arrive in time. Council member Matt Cass, who oversees the pool and the city parks, told his colleagues Thursday night that although a “handshake agreement,” was in place between Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services inspectors and Aquatic Designs—the company drawing up plans—no written approval had yet been received. That documentation was expected to arrive early this week.
5 Years Ago (2017)
Tekamah’s swimming pool could open May 30 as projected, depending on the weather and progress on needed repairs, Tekamah City Council was told last week. The pool developed several cracks over the winter that must be repaired before the facility can open.
10 Years Ago (2012)
A project is under way to preserve an oral history of Burt County. Historian Alan Hensley, son-in-law of longtime Tekamah farmers Erwin and Wilma Petersen, has started “Memory Keepers Corner.” He records conversations with area residents to capture the county’s history from first-hand accounts.
People are also reading…
20 Years Ago (2002)
Repercussions from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are forcing a shake-up in Tekamah city government. Brian Obermeyer, a security shift supervisor at the Fort Calhoun nuclear power plant, tendered his resignation from the city council last week. Obermeyer said his increased work schedule makes him unavailable for council meetings and keeps him from giving the position the attention it deserves.
30 Years Ago (1992)
Saturday’s first recycling effort in Tekamah kept three tons of glass, 400 pounds of plastic and 234 pounds of aluminum cans from takin gup precious space in area landfills. An estimated 110 households brought items to the pick-up site located in the Burt County Highway Department’s maintenance shed.
40 Years Ago (1982)
It should be at least another couple of weeks before the Nebraska Public Service Commission rules on an application from Greyhound Bus Lines to abandon its Omaha-to Sioux City route. About a dozen persons representing area communities served by the route voiced opposition to the abandonment during an April 8 hearing in Tekamah. At the hearing company officials testified that the line had not turned a profit since 1977 and lost $50,000 in 1981. They said attempts to make the line profitable have failed. Protestors said several factors, including and alleged disregard for time schedules by bus drivers, may have contributed to the loss or revenue.
50 Years Ago (1972)
School officials will conduct a disaster drill for elementary and secondary school students on Friday. The drill will simulate one of the many emergencies which would call for a complete evacuation of the school buildings and reassembly of students at predesignated shelter areas, including the courthouse and Presbyterian and Baptist churches.
60 Years Ago (1962)
Construction crews were busy on two new buildings for Tekamah’s business district. They include the new home for the Burt County ASCS office being built west of the Rosacker Oil Company. The second is the modern new post office being built west of the city auditorium.
70 Years Ago (1952)
Tekamah Garden Club announced its annual flower show will be held May 22 at Tekamah City Auditorium. The public is encouraged to attend and there is no admission charge. Everyone is urged to brinf specimens of their flowers and plants.
80 Years Ago (1942)
Although some details are yet to be ironed out, it is planned to open the municipal swimming pool open June 1, according to Mayor A.B. Rice. Difficulty in securing some materials needed for pool operation and other problems brought on by the war emergency bring added responsibilities in managing and operating a swimming pool this year.
90 Years Ago (1932)
The Tekamah Women’s Club held its last meeting of the year Monday afternoon at the G.A.R. Hall. There was a large number present, all of whom enjoyed the covered dish luncheon of which each had furnished some dainty portion.
100 Years Ago (1922)
Sid Rutledge, brother of Thurston County Sheriff Chas. Rutledge, and W.W. Everett, night watchman of Pender, were arrested early Sunday morning on the Washington Highway in the west part of Tekamah for being drunk and transporting liquor. They pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Chatt who sentenced them to 20 days in jail, ordered their car sold and the liquor destroyed. Burt County is rated near the top in Nebraska and the nation for enforcement of prohibition laws. County Attorney Herbert Rhoades and Sheriff Stanfield are most active in cleaning the bootleggers out of the county.