1 Year Ago (2019)
Members of Tekamah Garden Club last week presented Lied Tekamah Public Library with two books in memory of longtime club members who had passed away recently.
5 Years Ago (2015)
Bulldog Fitness Club planned to host an open house as part of a Tekamah Chamber of Commerce event,
A shoe will be the admission to the Bryant House, either new or gently used shoes will be donated to the Soles 4 Souls project.
10 Years Ago (2010)
Lakota Sioux Chief Wahacankas Oyte visited Oakland-Craig’s fifth grade class and Sandy Frahm’s social studies class to and shared some native customs from his Lakota Tribe of South Dakota.
Many area schools and organizations held programs to honor veterans.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Each room the E.C. Houston House will be featured in Burt County Museum’s annual candlelight tour. Strolling carolers will entertain at the museum during the evening tour,
30 Years Ago (1990)
Care packages for military personnel and families will be sent to service families in the United States and abroad.
40 Years Ago (1980)
A Recognition Night program was held at Lyons for the Burt County 4-H members. Those earning 1-, 5- and 10-year pins were acknowledged for their efforts.
Graduating seniors were also given key chains.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Former FBI man W.W. Keenan spoke to more than 200 Tekamah Chamber of Commerce members. Keenan is a native of Minnesota who grew up in South Dakota. His topic was Getting Away with Murder.
Many buttoned their jackets to head out and kick off Honey Sunday, a fundraiser for the Association of Retarded Citizens.
60 Years Ago (1960)
The Tekamah Lions Club will a contest for decorating your house for the holidays, First. prize is $7.50; 2nd, $5; 3rd, $3. One dollar goes to each house entered.
70 Years Ago (1950)
Four hundred more bushels of corn were received during last Friday’s drive, boosting the total corn donated for the benefit of the proposed recreational improvement at the Athletic Park to about 1,600 bushels.
80 Years Ago (1940)
Railroad tracks at one time were different widths, but today all are the exact same width. Many were narrow gauge, causing lot of trouble in the early days of American railroading, In some cases, a third track was laid to help.