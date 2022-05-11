yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)
Three Tekamah-Herman students earned high rankings in the 2021 Class C state journalism competition. Senior Leann Hawkins netted first place in the Advertising category with her “Oh Snap” graphic. She also got a sixth place award for Yearbook Sports Feature Writing. Fellow senior Lucas Niewohner also earned a first place award in Newspaper Column Writing for his “Life in Quarantine” column. Junior Julian Carpenter earned a third place at state in the Yearbook Feature Writing with his article “Pan(dem)ic at school! How TH prepared for COVID-19.” In its first venture into the state journalism competition, Tekamah-Herman was in the top third at the contest, placing 13th in a field of 41 schools.
5 Years Ago (2017)
Megan Tomasiewicz was announced as the new library director at Lied Tekamah Public Library. A reception for her, and new children’s librarian Theresa Lawton, was set for May 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the library meeting room.
10 Years Ago (2012)
The Plaindealer’s project to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Burt County Fair is under way. Fair enthusiasts are asked to submit the six words that best describe the fair. Also sought are memorable photos from the past.
20 Years Ago (2002)
Fifty-one members of Tekamah-Herman’s Class of 2002 will graduate Sunday. Honored speakers for the 3 p.m. event, representing the top academic achievers in the class, are Amber Elske, Kevin Bisanz, Nick Rasmussen and Kelley Wildman. All four are National Honor Society members, as are classmates Charles Kahlandt, Amanda Olson and Crystal Bryant.
30 Years Ago (1992)
Nearly 150 more voters are eligible to vote in next week’s primary than were signed up to vote in the last presidential primary in May 1988. Registration figures for the May 12 election show 5,240 people eligible to cast ballots. In 1988, that figure was 5,097. The number of registered independents has grown from 351 to 438 in the last four years. Democrats increased their ranks to 2.031, up from 1,929 four years ago, while Republicans dropped to 2,771 from 2,817 over the same time span.
40 Years Ago (1982)
Four members of Tekamah-Herman’s choral department have been selected for inclusion in the 1982 edition of “Who’s Who in Music.” They are Suella Morrow, Barbara Trotter, Jeffrey Robinson and Susan Bromm. Campus nominating committees and editors of the directory selected the students based on their academic achievement, service to the community, leadership in extracurricular activities and future potential, a spokesman said. Also named to the directory earlier this school year were band department members Joy Miller, Leanne Zink and Daryl Bisanz.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Tekamah will lose its postmark Saturday under new processing regulations which go into effect here. Postmaster Cliff Dame said all out-of-town mail will be processed mechanically in Omaha and none will be postmarked from Tekamah unless presented at the window with a specific request for a Tekamah postmark. Dame said his staff will gladly comply with such requests. Local mail will not leave Tekamah.
60 Years Ago (1962)
A class of six girls will graduate from Craig High School on Thursday evening. Linda Bonneau, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Bonneau will deliver the valedictory address. Marcia Anthony, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Anthony, is salutatorian. Byron Bartling will present diplomas to the speakers and classmates Bonnie Potter, Sheryll Snow, Pauline Sundquist and Marleen Valder.
70 Years Ago (1952)
The estimated damage in Burt County from the recent Missouri River flood will approximate $1 million, according to figures compiled by the Burt County Mobilization Committee. The report has been delivered to the state mobilization committee in Lincoln to be used to help determine damage in this area, to assist in regard to farmers obtaining disaster loans and for use in obtaining federal funds for restoration of roads, bridges, school districts and drainage systems. There were 325 Burt County farms directly damaged by the flood, totaling 46,000 acres of land under water. Damage to roads, bridges and school districts was estimated at nearly $120,000. Burt-Washington Drainage District sustained $337,000 in damage.
80 Years Ago (1942)
Men who registered in the Selective Service draft of Feb. 11-14 are now being classified by the county draft board. Notices to appear for local physical examinations are being sent to men classed as Tentative 1-A. The first of these registrants will take their local physical examinations this week. The men are being classed with their order numbers and approximately one-fourth of the February registrants have been classified.
90 Years Ago (1932)
George Litel has a bay gelding at his farm near the Missouri River that apparently had swum from the Iowa side on Tuesday. The horse was still wet when found by Mr. Litel and no farmers in the Arizona community have lost any stock, giving further proof that it came from the Iowa side of the stream. The bay gelding weighs about 1,300 pounds and is about 12 years old. The only blemish on its body is a brand on its jaw resembling the letter “V.” Sheriff Phipps has notified sheriffs of counties across the river to assist him in restoring the horse to its rightful owner.
100 Years Ago (1922)
A special train of 15 cars of cattle and hogs were shipped from Tekamah Monday night to Omaha markets. The stock was said to be some of the finest ever shipped from the Tekamah yards, especially the hogs. The train consisted mostly of cattle which had been especially cared for and fed for this spring market. The shippers were S.A. Chatt, W.J. Isgrig, Abe Reyman, Tom Tobin and Clay Stork.