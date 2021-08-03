Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Decades of history went under the auctioneer’s hammer at Tekamah-Herman Schools. The district auctioned a variety of items, from trophies to office equipment to cleaning supplies, in preparation for the upcoming building project. In a separate auction, the former Herman school building was slated to be sold at the end of the week.
5 Years Ago (2016)
District 16 State Sen Lydia Brasch has scheduled a town hall meeting in Blair on Monday, Aug. 8. Gov. Pete Ricketts also will attend. Brasch said the event is designed to allow her constituents to voice their concerns directly to her and to the governor.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Post offices in Craig and Uehling face possible closure following a study now under way by the United State Postal Service. The service is studying 3,700 sites nationwide, including 90 in Nebraska, to determine customer needs in an effort to “right size” its operations.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Oakland veterinarian Dr. James Unwin recently returned from a 30-day trip to England. He went as part of a delegation with the United States Department of Agriculture to help diagnose and monitor an outbreak of hoof and mouth disease in the United Kingdom. British officials estimated as many as three million head of livestock were destroyed due to the disease.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Holly Kjeldgaard of Tekamah and Matt Nelson of Oakland reigned over festivities at the 78th Burt County Fair. A member of Burt’s Best 4-H club, Kjeldgaard is the daughter of Al and Mary Kjeldgaard. The new king is the son of Harlan and Marlene Nelson. He is a member of the Lyons Leading Livestock and Spark and Flash 4-H clubs.
40 Years Ago (1981)
A group of 21 Australian farmers and agribusinessmen toured irrigation operations at two Tekamah-area farms Friday as part of a 26-day tour throughout the western and midwestern United States. The visitors toured the Cameron Brothers farm east of Tekamah and the Shamburg Brothers operation at Herman. Due to their year-round growing season, gaining information on irrigation was the main reason for the tour, but the Australians also seemed particularly interested in the dairy operation at the Shamburg farm.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Four band students from Tekamah-Herman have been selected to perform with the 75-piece Nebraska Honor Band. The group will perform Aug. 6 at the Hilton Hotel in Omaha for the national convention of the American School Band Directors Association. The local students are Valerie Lydick and Cheryl Doeschot on bassoon, Roxanne Kruse on contra bass clarinet and Nancy Peck on flute.
60 Years Ago (1961)
The Army Engineers have reported favorably on a proposed recreational lake development near Decatur. If approved, a lake would be formed in the abandoned Middle Decatur Bend, about a mile south of Decatur, by filling the upper and lower ends of the new channel and placing a flood protection levee along the new channel being formed as part of the authorized bank stabilization and navigation project along this reach of the river.
70 Years Ago (1951)
A chance remark by Butch Rapp to a friend led to the Tekamah man leading Lawrence Welk’s orchestra for a few numbers at Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyo. Welk was playing an engagement at Frontier Days and broadcasting his radio show when he overheard Rapp say he had led Sammy Kaye’s band when it appeared in Omaha. Welk announced the remark on the radio and invited Rapp to lead his orchestra. Welk told Butch he did a good job and would see him in Omaha when his orchestra plays there in the near future.
80 Years Ago (1941)
H. Duane Harmon will direct the Tekamah band in its final concert of the summer season Aug. 13 at Folsom Park. He has planned to request an all-request program for the evening. Those with request are asked to contact Harmon by Tuesday, Aug. 5.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Preliminary work for navigation on the Missouri River is now under way between Omaha and Sioux City. Engineers made headquarters in Tekamah while making surveys and establishing gauges to measure the flow of the water. The gauges along the Burt County border are set five miles apart. Farmers living near the gauges will be furnished with cards upon which to make daily readings of the river’s flow and mail the report to headquarters. Engineers then can calculate the channel depth and other necessary improvements to make the river navigable.
100 Years Ago (1921)
Local veterans of three wars, the Civil War, Spanish-American War and World War I, were to meet in Tekamah’s Folsom Park for a reunion.