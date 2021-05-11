Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
A long line of well-wishers paraded past the Gail and Leanne Dorathy home, offering their best wishes to the Tekamah man on his 66th birthday and to support him in his battle against leukemia. Diagnosed in March, he was hospitalized for six weeks while undergoing treatments. Two weeks into the process, his family was restricted from the hospital due to COVID restrictions.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Tekamah’s veterans were looking to expand an ongoing recognition program. For three years, white crosses made of square steel tubing have adorned graves of veterans buried in Tekamah Cemetery. Tekamah Area Veterans are seeking more names of deceased veterans buried in the city’s cemetery as well as rural cemeteries in the Tekamah Cemetery District.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Tekamah is slated to host a campaign stop by a candidate for U.S. President. Colorado businessman John Davis is seeking the Republican party’s nomination for the office. He is campaigning on a platform of less government, less federal spending and more belief in God.
20 Years Ago (2001)
A coordinated effort to spruce up the corner planters in Tekamah’s business district will involve city government, he business community and volunteers. City council member Debby Knittel has been recruiting business owners to take care of the planters next to their buildings and intends to recruit volunteers to handle the rest. The council intends to address the type and height of new plants going in the 18 corner gardens between H and M streets.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Sixteen residents from Tekamah’s West precinct may have to vote on the east side of town. Figures from the 1990 census show 32 more people live in the west half of the city than the east. Tekamah City Council and its attorney will have to decide if the 1.72 percent variance in population keeps the precincts “substantially equal,” as required by state law.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Cable television is about to become a reality in Tekamah. A representative with Blair-based Omniview, Inc., told Tekamah City Council that local patrons could be hooked up by September. Omniview is the holder of the city’s first non-exclusive cable television franchise.
50 Years Ago (1971)
A career that has spanned 56 years, including 46 in Tekamah, will close early next month with the retirement from active ministry by the Rev. William J. Borer. Fr. Borer has been the priest at Tekamah’s St. Patrick’s Catholic Church since October of 1931. A June 6 open house will mark the beginning of his retirement, his 80th birthday and the 56th anniversary of his ordination.
60 Years Ago (1961)
A campaign is under way to construct a public boat ramp into the Missouri River northeast of Tekamah. The county board has agreed to extend a county road to the riverbank at the site, but the boar dwill pay only to extend the road. Persons interested in using the ramp plan to raise the estimated $300 needed for its construction. A contribution to the cause is not a membership fee as there will be no continuing organization after the needed funds are raised and the boat ramp is intended to be used by the general public.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Tekamah Chamber of Commerce has been informed that a representative of the Price Stabilization Administration will be at City Auditorium at 1 p.m. on Friday to answer questions about the program. Residents from all parts of the county are welcome to attend and hear the price program explained.
80 Years Ago (1941)
The May meeting of the Burt County Farm Debt Committee was held at the courthouse in Tekamah. The committee is organized to bring farm debtors and creditors together on a voluntary basis for the purpose of planning repayments of as much frozen farm debt as is possible. Members of the committee are Raymond Cram, A.E. Engdahl and H.S. White.
90 Years Ago (1931)
A seven-ton granite monument dedicated to the memory of Burt County’s pioneers was unveiled May 1 at eh courthouse in Tekamah. Taking part in the ceremony was young Gordon Folsom Bryant, Jr., great-great-grandson of Col. B.R Folsom, founder of Tekamah and leader of the first band of white men to make permanent camp in Burt County.
100 Years Ago (1921)
The annual public piano recital given by the pupils of Miss Charlotte Coleman was presented at the Presbyterian church before a large audience.