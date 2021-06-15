Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Two popular area events will see dramatically shortened schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burt County Fair officials said there would be no carnival, open class exhibits, entertainment, or indoor/outdoor vendors at the fair this year. 4-H and FFA shows and static exhibits are expected to go on, but with modifications. Tekamah Chamber of Commerce announced the fireworks show set for July 3 will go on, but social distancing recommendations will be in effect. There will be no parade on the Fourth. Instead of a parade, area residents—city and rural— are encouraged to decorate their yards and upload a photograph to the Chamber’s Facebook page.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Four Burt County students were part of the 22nd annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band. The 257-piece band performed at halftime at the annual Shrine Bowl football in Kearney June 4 and led a pregame parade through downtown Kearney. Area students included Sarah Stang, Jacob Jensen and Zachary Eckley from Tekamah-Herman and Lyons-Decatur’s Amelia Schlichting.
10 Years Ago (2011)
The flood that was never supposed to happen is expected to be in Burt County by the end of the week. On Tuesday, June 14, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was to increase releases from Gavin’s Point Dam to 150,000 cubic feet per second, the highest ever. The volume of water is roughly 1.1 million gallons every second. County emergency management officials expect 160 to 200 homes will be evacuated.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Tekamah native Mike Davis was named the winner of the 2001 Sprague Award, the highest honor given by the National Press Photographers Association. A 1974 Tekamah-Herman graduate, Davis currently works as White House picture editor for the George W. Bush administration. His duties include selecting appropriate shots for newspapers, the White House Web site and historical reference. For example, he recently had the pleasure of sorting through 37 rolls of film to find the 10 best pictures of the first T-ball game played on the White House lawn.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Burt County Board of Supervisors approved a 50-cent surcharge on every telephone bill in the county. The money raised by the surcharge will be used to pay for a 911 emergency dispatch center for the county. Price-tagged at $50,000 to $60,000, the system will be installed in the sheriff’s office. It will replace the countywide paging system now in use. County officials expect it will be at least a year before residents can dial 911 for emergency response.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Members of Tekamah’s Presbyterian Church voted Sunday night to proceed with the construction of a proposed multi-use facility adjacent to the existing church. They agreed to spend approximately $110,000 for a building which will house a dining room and kitchen facility plus additional Sunday school classrooms. A major portion of the funding comes from a legacy left to the church about a year ago.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Tekamah’s unpaved streets will get a fresh coat of sealer oil this summer, but city council members served notice that this is the last year homeowners will get a “free ride,” on the almost annual street improvement project. Street oiling launched in 1956 and has averaged costing about $59 per block the last 15 years. This year, the city plans to oil as many streets as last year, but the project is estimated to cost $9,400, about $100 per block. Next year, the city intends to oil only those streets along which property owners indicate a willingness to help pay the cost.
60 Years Ago (1961)
The Decatur Lions Club, other businessmen and friends raised $206.50 as a community project to finance a trip to New York for pianist Mick Stafford, who will audition for the Ted Mack’s Amateur Hour television show. The audition was set for Wednesday with the show to be taped on Friday and shown on Sunday, June 18. Mick is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Vern Stafford. He has studied piano for 13 years and will attend Dana College next year on a music scholarship.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Drilling at Burt County’s first test oil well, located a mile south of Craig, was stopped last Saturday at a depth of 2,060 feet. “Slight” traces of oil were found at various depths with “fairly good” traces found at 1,110 feet. An electric log taken was taken of the entire length of the well and sent to Wichita for analysis. If the log shows sufficient indiction of oil, the well will be reopened, officials with Omaha Drilling Co. said.
80 Years Ago (1941)
E. Dudley Beck, superintendent of the Burt County Rural Public Power District announced that the federal Rural Electrification Administrator had approved the release of $12,000 for erection of the district’s proposed new headquarters. The REA funding is expected to be merged with money from the Works Progress Administration to completely fund construction.
90 Years Ago (1931)
The public school building that was the pride of Tekamah when it was built 30 years ago now is in ruins. Work started Monday tearing down the structure to make way for the modern new building. The north wing of the 1911 building will remain, but the interior will be remodeled and made to conform as much as possible to the new structure adjoining it on the south.
100 Years Ago (1921)
General John J. Pershing visited with friends in Tekamah.
Murray Quick and daughter, Elizabeth, were vacationing at Sugar Run, Pa. This was the first visit Mr. Quick had made to his old home in 20 years.