Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2019)
An open house and ribbon-cutting was to be held at the Tekamah Pollinator Garden. Beverages and hors d’oeuvres will be served during the event.
Tekamah Fire and Rescue was one of the Omaha area departments selected to receive a grant funded by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
5 Years Ago (2015)
In a surprise move, former state senator Frank Korshoj was honored with a sign bearing his name to be placed at the Herman Ball Park.
Riverside Baptist Church celebrates 140 years. The rural church is located seven miles north of Tekamah on Highway 75.
10 Years Ago (2010)
Oakland Public Library will be participating in the Library Broadband Builds Nebraska Communities, a Nebraska public computer center project funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The Neihardt State Historic Site will host poets Jim Reese and Patrick Hicks for the September “Sunday Afternoon at the Museum,” program.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Decatur Bridge remains open to traffic even as the 44-year old span undergoes remodeling. Crews are replacing the concrete deck, first used in 1958, with an all-steel grid surface. Weather cooperating, the project is expected to be complete by Nov. 1 the target date.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Trinity Lutheran Ladies Aid met Tuesday and it was decided, after information was given that the same shrubs used in front of the church were on sale in Sioux City, two will be purchased by the group and hopes someone will buy four more to complete the project.
40 Years Ago (1980)
Jim Schmidt, a property owner near proposed transfer station site west of Tekamah, met with the city council to discuss an alternative involving a possible trade of land.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Three Burt County farm families were cited by the Nebraska Association of Sod and Water Conservation Districts for outstanding conservation programs over a long span of years. They were Mr. and Mrs. Robert Broderson of Tekamah, Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Gallup and Mr. and Mrs. John Smith of Lyons.
60 Years Ago (1960)
About 350 Tek-eed Hybrid Co dealers from five states came to Tekamah for the annual field day.
The average farm in Burt County is worth $58,327, total land in farms was 300,000 acres with an average of 254.5 acres per farm.
70 Years Ago (1950)
Twenty-one schools of North-east Nebraska will participate in a district vocational agriculture judging contest here in Tekamah. Each school will send three students, they will be graded on the placing of animals.
80 Years Ago (1940)
The Burt County Rural Public Power District is making plans to start giving grinding demonstrations on the farm of any of its members who are interested in grinding with electricity.
The first showing of the 1941 Chevrolet will be held at the Vinton Motor Co.
90 Years Ago (1930)
The second month’s business for the Tekamah Cooperative Creamery shows a steady increase in business over the first month.
Harry Day sold the Lyric Theater to Mrs. Ella Marie Weeks of Onawa, Iowa.
100 Years Ago (1920)
William C. Brooks of Blair, the aviator who thrilled Tekamah people with his daring stunts by flying over the house tops and zooming up and down in the clouds, in Omaha was charged with reckless driving. He made Omaha folks gasp for breath by his low dives and circles over the business district.