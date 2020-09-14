Yesterdays

Pumping river to save Quinnebaugh

Above is seen the 25-horsepower diesel engine pump which, in September of 1930 began its task of saving Lake Quinnebaugh for sportsmen and sportswomen of the state. Lowered waters at the popular lake near here, threatened extinction but through the cooperation of state conservation groups with state game and fish commission, a definite step has been taken to save the lake. The engine and pump shown above pump the water out of the Missouri River into the lake. This above paraphernalia cost $3,500.Sept. 11, 1930/Burt County Herald