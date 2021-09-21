yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
The LB 840 economic development plan passed by city voters in 2018 included a half-cent addition to the sales tax rate to generate funds for economic development projects. Tekamah City Council on Sept. 10 suggested spending 75 percent on business development and the other 25 percent on housing with a focus on infill development, essentially building new homes where old ones have been torn down.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Tekamah-Herman’s dance team put on a fall camp for prospective dancers from the elementary grades last week. Participants got to show what they learned while performing with their mentors at halftime of the football game against Doniphan-Trumbull.
10 Years Ago (2011)
First District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry joined Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, and other House colleagues in introducing bipartisan legislation to require the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize flood prevention in its management of the Missouri River. Fortenberry is a member of the House Missouri River Flood Working Group, which was created to examine the causes of the 2011 floods and prevent future significant flooding.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Dick and Jan Barnard of rural Tekamah were awarded the overall championship among registered Texas Longhorn cow/calf pair entries at the Nebraska State Fair. They were presented with a $500 check and a sterling silver belt buckle in memory of Gene Kramer, the founder of the Nebraska Texas Longhorn Association.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Tekamah’s new automated weather observing system, one of the first of its kind in the nation, is expected to be operational by the end of September. The station, currently being installed at Tekamah Airport, is among 56 being installed throughout the Midwest to help capture local climate data for the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration in Washington, D.C. This part of the country was chosen to receive the first systems because of the variety and severity of its weather.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Eric Anderson, 12-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Anderson of rural Decatur, showed the grand champion Holstein dairy cow at the Dakota-Thurston County Fair recently. He also won the open class dairy show with his registered senior yearling, along with a host of other honors.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Burt County Attorney Ralph Anderson, Jr., told a group of 40 women attending the county Democratic women’s meeting Monday night that the number of cases handled by his office in the past year has nearly doubled.
60 Years Ago (1961)
A discussion of the proposed new post office building for Tekamah will be a highlight of the Chamber of Commerce dinner and meeting to be held in the Green Room of City Café next Wednesday at noon. Chamber president Rex Kates urged anyone interested in the new post office, whether a Chamber member or not, to attend the meeting where they can ask questions and hear a detailed report from Chamber members who have been working for months to bring a modern, new post office building to the city.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Tourist Park, located near the Walter Gammel home in northwest Tekamah, was transformed from a wilderness of rank growing weeds and grass, untrimmed trees and tree sprouts, into an attractive spot by members of the Tekamah Volunteer Fire Association. The firemen were assisted by other individuals in a community project on Sunday. The little park has not been used much in recent years and given practically no attention by city park employees who have their hands full caring for the city’s three major parks.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Keith (Lefty) Conklin plans to leave tonight with the Schuyler baseball club for the national amateur tournament in Battle Creek, Mich. Also supplementing the Schuyler team will be Elmer Wachtler, another stand-by of the Tekamah Athletics. The Schuyler club won the state amateur tourney, making them eligible for the national tournament.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Eleven thousand pounds of Tekamah-made honey has been shipped by truck to Dallas, Texas, this month by Ed Eckley. He left Tekamah on the first for Dallas with the second truck of 5,500 pounds. Mr. Eckley has sent honey there previously but this was the first time that he made the shipment by truck. He sells honey to a Sioux City wholesale firm who in turn sends it to Dallas where there is a standing order for the Tekamah-made honey each year.
100 Years Ago (1921)
New postal regulations governing the delivery of Sunday mail were put into force. The rural carriers now were not required to sort the Sunday mail in the post office so that rural patrons could call for it at the general delivery window. The new orders included holidays as well as Sundays.