yesterdays

The message they carried was somber, but Burt County farmers still enjoyed the weather and meeting with their friends and neighbors during their tractorcade to Omaha Sunday. Among the participants were, from left: Kass Bromm, Sarah and Bret Brodersen and their son, Nick. An estimated 100 tractors from across the Midwest ringed the Central Park Mall to talk to their city “brothers and sisters” about the realities of grain surpluses and low prices. The three-hour rally also was attended by several national political figures, including Nebraska Sen. J.J. Exon and Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin.