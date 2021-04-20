Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
A 26-year-old former Tekamah man may be the youngest person bestowed with an admiralship in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska. Cody Uhing was added to the list notable Nebraskans for his work as press secretary to a former U.S. Congressman.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Seventeen people attended a Habitat for Humanity organizational meeting at Oakland City Auditorium. Officials were on hand to explain the steps in creating a Burt County chapter. Many of those attending were members of the Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Church Community Council, The Oakland-Craig Ministerial Association and representatives from the Lutheran and Presbyterian churches in Lyons.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Tekamah-Herman FFA members Grant Potadle, Jared Krause, Colton Bruce and Jessica Sadler were named State FFA Degree recipients at the organization’s state convention recently. Krause and Potadle also were named as state Star finalists in Placement.
20 Years Ago (2001)
A Lyons company, S.S. Manufacturing, was contracted by Anheuser-Busch to build stainless steel show stalls for the brewer’s world-famous Clydesdales. Because the horses are so large, over three tons of steel goes into building a 10-horse stall. Despite the tonnage, the S.S. design goes together in 45 minutes.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Tekamah City Council will start taking sealed bids for the sale of the former Sharlo Homes site. The minimum purchase price is $80,000. The city purchased the site from Cliff Avenue Investors at the urging of Tekamah Industrial Development Corp. The city paid $75,000, a fraction of the site’s actual value.
40 Years Ago (1981)
A second study of the Elm Creek culvert site near Decatur appears to be in agreement on at least one point with the original study: the existing site can’t be used again. The most recent culvert at the site collapsed following a mass earth movement on the north and south sides of the structure. A study a year ago showed any type of crossing at the site would be unsafe.
50 Years Ago (1971)
A two-part construction project is slated to bring improvement to Craig’s telephone system. A new 2,100-square-foot exchange building is under construction. Once complete it will house an all-dial exchange system. Designed to replace manual switchboard operators, the new exchange is expected to be ready Aug. 1. Also under way is a project to replace overhead transmission lines with buried cable. Craig Telephone Company also expects to have new telephone instruments for all of its patrons.
60 Years Ago (1961)
The Decatur High track team placed third in its class at the Midland Relays in Fremont. Jon Brewer led the Bulldogs by scoring in six events. Brewer won the Class IV high hurdles, tied for first in the high jump and was second in the shot put, broad jump, pole vault and low hurdles.
70 Years Ago (1951)
City Marshal Ira Pearce reminded dog owners of a city ordinance that bars dogs, licensed or otherwise, from running at large in the city between April 15 and July 15. Under the ordinance, dogs which are not kept up will be picked up and destroyed by the city marshal. Also, dogs not wearing a 1951 license tag will be destroyed, the marshal said.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Detailed information on the operation of the food stamp plan, which will be initiated in Burt County May 1, will be explained at a meeting in Blair April 23. All food merchants, bankers, grocers, meat markets, bakeries, fruit stores vegetable stores, retail dairy routes, produce markets and all food wholesalers are urged to attend.
90 Years Ago (1931)
A group of businessmen have undertaken the task of giving Tekamah a city flower and have selected the wisteria as the official plant for the town. Present plans call for every homeowner in the city to plant the flowers in their yard and have them in bloom at the same time. The movement is under the direction of Gordon F. Bryant and Dr. Isaiah Lukens. The two will have about 100 plants in town by the end of the week. Anyone desiring a plant is asked to contact either of the men. Wisteria is a tall climbing shrub with clusters of handsome purplish flowers.
100 Years Ago (1921)
A benefit dance is being planned to assist in paying for the new fire truck. It is a pumper and will be able to increase the force of water at will and pump at 600 gallons per minute.