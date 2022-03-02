yesterdays

Students from Elm Creek School District 31 celebrated Nebraska’s 125th birthday this week in 1992 with a field trip to Burt County Museum. Highlights of the day-long visit, spent primarily in the familiar surroundings of the museum’s one-room schoolhouse, included a spelling bee, art projects, stories on Nebraska history and writing on the blackboard, “things we shouldn’t do in class.” Elm Creek students will celebrate a similar birthday of their own in two years when the 123-year-old district observes its 125th anniversary. By then, students hope to have mastered how to pronounce “quasquicentennial.” Until then, they find “Happy 125th” a lot easier to say. Birthday celebrants include, front row: Solomon Connealy, first grade and Shelly Connealy and Bridger Compton, second grade; second row: Jonnie Connealy, third grade; Wendy Connealy, fifth grade; and Amanda Watt, third grade; back row: Josie Connealy, seventh grade; April Connealy, fifth grade; and teacher Jan Miller.