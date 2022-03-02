yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)
A water line break may have blown a hole beneath a city street, but fixing it isn’t expected to blow a hole in the city’s budget. Probably. Among the infrastructure casualties from the record cold spell in mid February was a water line beneath the street on Scott Ave. Repairs are expected to cost upwards of $200,000.
5 Years Ago (2017)
Tekamah-Herman’s school board chose CTS to develop Phase II of the district’s building renovation project. Priority projects include fixing the roof above the gym, upgrades for the auditorium and a new heating, air conditioning and ventilation system in the high school building.
10 Years Ago (2012)
Burt County District Court Judge John Samson and Dodge County Judge Kenneth Vampola were among five applicants to fill a vacancy on the Nebraska Supreme Court. The new justice would represent the state’s Third Judicial District which includes northeast and north central Nebraska. The vacancy was created by the appointment of Justice John Gerrard to the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska.
20 Years Ago (2002)
Nearly nine months after a Chamber of Commerce plan to clean up downtown was first discussed, new welcome banners and new trash receptacles for the business district soon may be a reality. The Chamber’s beautification committee, which includes Tekamah City Council members Mark Williams and Debby Knittel, will finalize designs on the banners and settle on a style of receptacle. Because city funds are involved, once the committee reaches a decision, final approval will have to come from the council.
30 Years Ago (1992)
Tekamah-Herman fourth graders will join students from throughout Nebraska and Iowa March 3 for a morning with the Omaha Symphony. About 15,000 fourth- through sixth-graders, 200 at a time, are expected to make up the audiences for the eight performances of the orchestra’s “Concerts for Youth,” at the Orpheum Theater.
40 Years Ago (1982)
The Nebraska Public Service Commission will conduct a public hearing in Tekamah April 8 concerning an application filed by Greyhound Lines, Inc., to abandon its Omaha-to- South Sioux City bus route, a commission spokesman said. Next month’s hearing marks the company’s second attempt to discontinue the service. During hearings in October 1977, 22 people appeared to protest the action. At the same time, an application by Continental Trailways, Inc., to discontinue its run between Omaha and Sioux City was approved by the commission.
50 Years Ago (1972)
An issue raised last year at a Tekamah City Council meeting will be turned over to the voters for a decision in May. Council members said they will put on the municipal ballot the question of whether to permit the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sunday.
60 Years Ago (1962)
Playing heads-up basketball all the way the Decatur Bulldogs won the Class D district tournament when the defeated a highly-ranked Bancroft team 64-59 at Beemer. The win sent Decatur into regional tournament play where they defeated Platte Center 72-63 in a first round game at Columbus. Jon Brewer cashed 32 points for the winners.
70 Years Ago (1952)
Tekamah residents will pay more for water with the next quarterly billing. An ordinance passed by he city council at its regular meeting Monday night raised the minimum from $1.25 for 2,500 gallons to $3 for 3,000 gallons or less. All the other usage amount classes also will see an increase.
80 Years Ago (1942)
Highway traffic was made hazardous over much of Burt County Monday as a driving snow of near blizzard proportions hit this section of the state. The snow was heaviest in the Tekamah area where it measured 11 inches, the heaviest snowfall so far received this winter.
90 Years Ago (1932)
The Colonial Tea and exhibit of quilts and antique articles held Friday afternoon and evening by the ladies of the Presbyterian church proved to be a very novel and delightful entertainment. Hostesses gowned in colonial or quaint old costumes met the public at the door and were everywhere present to assist others in viewing the treasures from many homes. The room also included about 150 gay colored quilts, including one owned by Mrs. Lucy Roth Corkill that was 120 years old.