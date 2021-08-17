yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Tekamah City Council approved with the emergency clause an ordinance codifying a rezoning application forwarded by Tekamah-Herman Schools. The school is scheduled to begin a $12 million construction project, but the area involved includes several different zoning classifications. The ordinance puts all of the school’s downtown property into the same zoning class.
5 Years Ago (2016)
State ag leaders used the Burt County Fair to announce Burt County had become the 37th Nebraska county to achieve Livestock Friendly status. Gov. Pete Ricketts made the announcement during a special program at the grandstand on Monday, Aug. 8. The Livestock Friendly program is cited as an economic development tool to help advertise the county as a good place to do agribusiness. The designation capped several years of work by local farm groups.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Burt, Thurston and Washington counties were among a dozen counties in Nebraska approved for federal flood relief. The designation helps counties and cities recover some of the costs associated with responding to the ongoing flood and with rebuilding public infrastructure. Burt and Washington counties also were approved for individual assistance.
20 Years Ago (2001)
The school bell will sound 20 minutes earlier when classes start on Aug. 20. The change allows the school to use its distance learning classroom more efficiently. The lab will be in use five periods this semester. Two classes will originate from Tekamah-Herman, a statistics class will originate from Allen and Oakland-Craig will originate a two-period psychology course.
30 Years Ago (1991)
A total of 454 Burt County men were registered with Selective Service, according to the organization’s state director. Registration with the federal program is required of all men aged 18 through 25. It also makes them eligible for certain federal benefits, including federal student aid, job training and most federal employment.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Two local businesses have come under new ownership. Dr. Stephen Hess has taken over the dental practice of Dr. Lawrence Abbott who left Tekamah to return to school at the beginning of August. Dr. Hess served three years with the U.S. Army Dental Corps at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., before coming to Tekamah. Wayne and Sandy Tucker have purchased the former Gamble’s Store and will reopen the establishment Friday as a Coast-to-Coast Store. The couple moved from South Dakota to Tekamah earlier this week.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Tekamah native Robert Holland was named to the newly created post of Executive Director of the Federal Reserve System. Currently the secretary of the Federal Reserve Board, in his new role he will coordinate the board’s overall planning and head its day-to-day administrative affairs. He graduated from Tekamah High in 1942 then attended the University of Nebraska and later the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce at the University of Pennsylvania.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Harold Johnson and his program committee are busy lining up an interesting program for the Burt County Old Settlers Reunion, set for Aug. 25 in Tekamah. As in the past, the committee would like to have at least one performer from each town in the county. During the reunion, prizes will be awarded to the three oldest persons attending, the best old-time costumes and for the winners of the children’s contests.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Workmen began repairs Saturday on the east wall of the courthouse where water had seeped in and loosened the plaster on the wall of the courtroom on the structure’s third floor. Korshoj Construction Co. has the contract which, in addition to repairing the plaster in the courtroom, also calls for repairs to the concrete catch basins and downspouts, installation of electrical cables for heating the wall to prevent water from freezing and cracking the cement.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Making of mattresses by eligible families will get under way soon in Burt County as the bill of lading for a shipment of cotton has been received. Enough cotton has been received to make 240 mattresses. All families with a net income of $500 per year or less are eligible. The purpose of the program is to help cotton growers dispose of surplus cotton through the Surplus Commodity Corp.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Tekamah’s new municipal pool was formally opened and dedicated Sunday. A large crowd visited the new park and admired the new recreation center. An exhibition of fancy diving, swimming and life-saving was put on by parties from Fremont in the early part of the afternoon. Pete Scherer has charge of the pool and also acts in the capacity of a lifeguard. Mrs. Ed Stapleton has charge of the women’s section of the bath house.
100 Years Ago (1921)
The first connections with Tekamah’s new and modern sewer system were made.
From the appearance of the many stalks of corn brought in for exhibition, it was thought some farmers would need a step-ladder to harvest the grain. The tallest was 15 feet, 6 inches, raised by Ralph Farrens. G.A. Ireland had one with 13 ears on a 10-foot stalk.