1 Year Ago (2019)
Renovation work continues at the former Tekamah Motors building turning the structure into a career education center for the Tekamah-Herman School.
Tekamah’s First Presbyterian Church celebrates its heritage to mark the 150th anniversary of the church.
5 Years Ago (2015)
A large crowd filled Tekamah City Auditorium for the annual banquet put on by the Burt County chapter of Pheasants Forever. The local chapter has raised and invested over $320,000 for habitat improvement in the county.
North Dakota native Mike Wood took over as publisher of the Plaindealer and the Midwest Messenger.
10 Years Ago (2010)
Ralph and Dorothy Kohler celebrated 75 years of marriage on Sept.16. The two have been nearly inseparable since their first meeting at Tekamah High School.
Stewart and Peggy Hartwell own a bull listed in the 2020 fall Sire Evaluation Report published by the American Angus Association in St. Joseph, Mo.
20 Years Ago (2000)
More than 60 horses and riders, accompanied by several covered wagons and buckboards, wormed their way through the hills along Summit Lake last week making their way to Omaha and the River City Roundup.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Ruby Ireland is the most popular columnist in the Plaindealer. Her “Your Museum” column is more frequently read than any other column in the paper. She is 80-something and a 1926 Tekamah High School graduate.
40 Years Ago (1980)
Several Tekamah women learned a different style of the age-old art of quilting during a workshop directed byLois Gottsch of Elkhorn, co-owner of House on the Hill Quilters. She conducted a day-long session on the Italian method of Tranpunto, a process similar to applique which produces a raised design on fabric by using only one piece of material.
50 Years Ago (1970)
The Shar-Lo plant addition is almost ready for use. The construction of a giant 180- by 280-foot addition to Shar-Lo Homes is 95 percent complete.
Sale of the Tekamah Cleaners to an Omaha couple was revealed by owners Mr. & Mrs. E.A. Stenberg. The new owners, Mr. & Mrs. Frederich Trader of Omaha, will take over operation of the community’s only locally owned dry cleaning plant.
60 Years Ago (1960)
The Saddle Club parade at Herman had more than 100 riders from 14 towns entered. The parade preceded the Tri County Saddle Club’s first annual field day and amateur show. Riders came from Herman, Tekamah, Craig, Oakland, Lyons, Blair, Walthill, Bancroft, South Sioux City, Hubbard, Jackson, and Willis, Nebraska and Little Sioux and Pisgah, Iowa
70 Years Ago (1950)
RK Hancock of the Burt County State Bank announces that President Truman has signed the bill by Congress, known as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Act which, among other things, increases the insurance of deposits in all insured banks from $5,000 to $10,000 for each depositor.
80 Years Ago (1940)
The latest Gallup poll of Sept. 20 reveals 38 states for Roosevelt and 10 states favorable to Willkie as people’s choice.
Tekamah Oldsmobile dealer T.C. Kjeldgaard received a new 1941 Dynamic cruiser sedan which is now on display.
A 15-foot John Deere tractor disc belonging to Bill Robertson, a Bertha farmer, was stolen from one of the fields two and a half miles west of Bertha.
90 Years Ago (1930)
Clark Deaver has sold his Quality Bakery to Frank Vacok of North Bend. The new owner will take charge of the business next week. He has several years of the baking business behind him.
Chief of Police Kiefer is cooperating with the other officials of the city is making a war on vagrancy in Tekamah in an effort to prevent idleness and the possible pathway to misdemeanors or crime of larger proportions.