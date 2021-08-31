yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Phase 3 directed health measures that were in effect through Aug. 31 have been extended through Sept. 13. A total of 66 Nebraska counties, including Burt County, are currently in Phase 3. All counties in Phase 3 will move to Phase 4 on Sept. 14 unless hospitalizations dramatically change, a DHHS spokesman said. Those 66 counties will continue in Phase 4 through Oct. 31. Phase 4 DHMs reduce restrictions on restaurants, bars, churches, child care centers, and other businesses to guidance. They also allow outdoor venues to operate at full capacity
5 Years Ago (2016)
Tekamah-Herman’s football team snapped a 10-game losing skid with a 33-27 win at Omaha Brownell Talbot. The Tigers cracked off an 87-yard scoring drive in the last 2:19 with substitute quarterback Brandon Schram at the helm and converted the two-point conversion to tie the game and send it to the extra session. Schram’s three-yard TD run in overtime was the game winner.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Five months of work by staff in Burt County Clerk Marge Shumake’s office resulted in new boundaries for the county’s seven supervisor districts. Redistricting is performed every 10 years with the completion of the federal census. By state law, the population in each district must be within five percent of each other.
20 Years Ago (2001)
A symbolic groundbreaking was held at the site of a 4,000-square-foot expansion project at Chatt Senior Center. The addition, part two of a three-part improvement plan, is scheduled to be completed in May of 2002 at a cost of $650,000. Funding comes from a gift from the John O. Chatt estate as well as interest on investments and proceeds from fundraisers.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Area musicians are urged to retrieve their horns from the attic and start limbering up their lips in preparation for the return of the Tekamah-Herman Alumni Band. Director Joe Chapman said the group will make its sixth annual appearance during the Tigers’ homecoming game Oct. 11 against Wisner-Pilger. The band will perform during halftime. Chapman said all musicians are welcome, “even those who didn’t graduate from Tekamah or Herman.”
40 Years Ago (1981)
An elderly Herman couple escaped serious injury early Tuesday morning when an explosion ripped through their home, causing a fire that destroyed the house and all their possessions. Herman Fire Chief Jim West said 74-year-old Ernest Gaver and his wife were “lucky to be alive,” following the blast which blew out a south porch and all the windows of their home located about two blocks east of Highway 73. The 4 a.m. explosion was caused by a propane leak which was ignited by the pilot light on the kitchen stove.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Thirsty patrons drank farewell toasts at Ed’s Tavern Tuesday night, lifting glasses to better day because on Wednesday there wouldn’t be an Ed’s Tavern. The corner on which Mr. and Mrs. Ed Woodrich have lived and worked for the last quarter century is being torn down to make way for a new building. The “Thomas Block,” a half-block of downtown business buildings, soon will become the new First National Bank building.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Garrett and their two children, who are making a river trip from Fort Benton, Mont., to New Orleans, La., arrived at the Decatur Marina on Aug. 24. Harold Farrens took the visitors to Decatur for supper and picked fresh vegetables from his garden for them to take on their journey. Mr. Garrett is a freelance writer who is preparing an account of the down-river voyage for a nationally circulated magazine. The family and their Labrador dog, left Montana two months ago in their 14-foot boat. They expect to make it to the Crescent City in another month.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Burt County Clerk Rex Kates began last week the signing and filing of loyalty oaths for all of Burt County’s employees and school teachers. The action is being performed to comply with LB 257 passed by the state legislature. The regulation also covers all city employees and anyone who draws a regular check for services from tax funds. No opposition to signing the oath has been reported in Burt County. The oath binds the signer to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and of Nebraska and to bear true faith and allegiance to the same.
80 Years Ago (1941)
The Burt County Rural Public Power District has sent an application for a new project which would add 111 miles of new power lines to accommodate its customers in Thurston, Burt and Dodge counties. The district now has 593 miles of lines. If approved, the new project, the district’s fifth, would push the total mileage past 700.
90 Years Ago (1931)
A business deal was consummated Wednesday in which Will S. Latta of the Latta Pantorium purchased T.C. Harvey’s cleaning establishment. Mr. Harvey, an experienced man in the cleaning business, will be employed by Mr. Latta in the pantorium to assist with the increase in work that will come from the combination of the two plants.
100 Years Ago (1921)
A huge crowd attended the Old Settlers Picnic at Folsom Park in Tekamah. It was said to be one of the biggest crowds ever to attend an affair of this kind in Burt County.