1 Year Ago (2019)
The Career Education Center at Tekamah-Herman took a step closer to becoming a reality recently. During a special meeting July 29, the school’s Board of Education accepted a base bid of $1.88 million from Rogge General Contractors of Lincoln to renovate the former Tekamah Motors building.
5 Years Ago (2015)
The Tiger Pride Booster Club will hold its annual fundraiser August 14 at the Tekamah City Auditorium. The evening will begin with a social hour followed by the famous Dueling Pianos.
10 Years Ago (2010)
Working under the expectation that you can never be too safe, the City of Tekamah took steps recently to ramp up its safety efforts. During its July 8 meeting, the City Council directed its employees to restart the Safety Committee. Sanitation Department Head Nathan Lund was put in charge of the effort.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Pat Hancock is one of six speakers for a series of programs slated Aug. 6 at the Washington County Fair. The series is sponsored by Washington County Master Gardner’s and Cooperative Extension
30 Years Ago (1990)
U.S. Sen. James Exon will visit Tekamah and Herman this Saturday, July 28. Burt County Democrats plan a cocktail party in his honor at the home of Lloyd and Doris Olson. A barbecue and rally will follow at Herman Park, co-hosted by Burt and Washington County Democrats.
40 Years Ago (1980)
Tekamah Jaycees have started something, and it keeps growing.
“It” is the Northeast Nebraska District Class B Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament, a three-day marathon the local Jaycees have hosted since 1978.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Cattlemen from six states tour local shorthorn farms, more than 120 trooped through feed lots and across pastures in the sixth annual Shorthorn Association Tour. The Skinner hill pasture showed tour guests a sight seldom seen in the region. Cattle herds grazed in cool comfort under a sprinkler irrigation system set to run at regular intervals.
60 Years Ago (1960)
Neal Roger of Lyons was elected president of the Burt County Feeder Association for the 1960-61 year. Directors agreed to again cooperate in sponsoring the open class market hog show at the county fair
70 Years Ago (1950)
Earl Graff of York, Neb., has been elected to fill the coaching position in Tekamah’s High School. He will succeed Frank Smagacz who has taken a position in the Omaha school system.
80 Years Ago (1940)
Fire destroys a hay barn at Herman about 11:30 it swept through a big hay shed owned by Tyson Long and located on the northeast edge of Herman destroying the building and contents.
90 Years Ago (1930)
The hot weather of the past 10 days has proven fatal to about 35 horses in the surrounding territory. Tekamah has had many horses overcome by the heat and needed treatment to save their lives.
About eight Oakland merchants were gyped out of sums of money amounting to about $100 when some men and women presented checks ranging from $8.25-$25 receiving goods and some cash in exchange. The checks were drawn on the First National Bank of Tekamah with endorsement but when presented for payment they were found to be without value.