Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Although COVID-19 restrictions were to start easing on Monday, June 1, that doesn’t mean conditions will immediately return to normal. For example, although restaurants can allow dine-in seating, they can only operate at 50 percent capacity, parties are limited to six people and there must be six feet of separation between parties. Tekamah City Auditorium could be rented but the city, and the renters it might allow in the auditorium, all must follow the guidelines laid out by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department which include a limit on attendance. Any rental of the auditorium is considered a gathering and, therefore, is subject to a limit of 25 percent of rated occupancy. The auditorium’s rated capacity is 856, which caps attendance at events at 214. Plus, all social distancing factors must be observed.
5 Years Ago (2016)
When class was dismissed for the year at Herman Elementary May 24, it marked the last time the building would be used as a school. The fall term for 2016 will be the first in Herman without a school since the late 1800s. In its final year, the school hosted 16 students in grades three through six. Although the district’s preschool—which was held in Herman for years—had nearly three dozen kids enrolled, only a handful didn’t have a Tekamah address.
10 Years Ago (2011)
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers warned county property owners near the Missouri River to prepare for significant flooding. A Corps official said the flooding would be caused by historic release levels from the six mainstem dams in the Missouri basin. Flows from five of the six dams were expected to reach 110,000 cubic feet per second, 40,000 cfs more than the previous high, due to above-normal snow in the mountains and extraordinary rain the last few weeks.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Tekamah was announced as one of nine Nebraska communities chosen to host “Barn Again! Celebrating the American Icon,” a travelling exhibit of the Smithsonian Institution. The display will be in place at Burt County Museum from mid-June through mid-July of 2002. The display was especially designed for rural audiences and small museums. Display items include photographs, shown on 48 panels, and Smithsonian archival items.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Friday, May 31, is slated as opening night for the new Hoot Gibson Memorial Arena on the western edge of Tekamah. Dozens of volunteers from the community have been putting in extra hours at the area set to prepare for Friday’s dedication. Gibson’s widow, Dorothy, is scheduled to be in attendance. A Tekamah native, Edmund “Hoot” Gibson was a world champion cowboy before becoming a motion picture star.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Directors for the Middle Missouri Natural Resources District are still negotiating for an engineering firm to supervise the construction of recreational facilities at the Summit Lake rec area west of Tekamah. NRD officials said the field had been narrowed to three firms, but a contract fee was still be worked out. Work on the dam finished last year, but it is expected to take two years for the lake to fill completely. Construction on the $250,000 recreational development was expected to start in June, but the lack of an engineer will delay the project.
50 Years Ago (1971)
A Tekamah man received special recognition from the Omaha Chamber of Commerce May 26. Hans Christensen, a longtime area farmer, was honored as a pioneer shipper to the Omaha Livestock Market. Christensen has shipped livestock to the market since 1919. He was awarded a gold certificate and a lapel pin.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Work on the public boat ramp eight miles northeast of Tekamah has been completed. The structure is 42 feet long and 16 feet wide. Still to be completed is the work on the county road and the surrounding area for parking and recreation. To date, $171.50 has been collected for the boat ramp. The bill for its construction has been paid.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Three contracts for maintenance gravel resurfacing of State Highway 32 were awarded Saturday by the State Highway Department. Lyman-Richey Sand and Gravel Corp., of Omaha, has a $4,758.15 contract to lay 2,025 cubic yards of gravel on the highway from Tekamah to Oakland and on the spur to Craig. Bids also were awarded for the stretches between Oakland and West Point and from West Point to the Highway 15 intersection.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Tekamah’s municipal auditorium was converted into an indoor garden Wednesday as hundreds of blooms, sweet-scented and presenting a riot of color, were displayed at eh fourth annual flower show sponsored by Tekamah Garden Club. Nearly 500 people visited the auditorium during the show, feasting their eyes on the splendid exhibits entered by flower fanciers of this vicinity.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Work on Tekamah’s new municipal swimming pool is moving along rapidly. If nothing happens to slow down the work, it should be completed by mid-July. A large dredging machine was moved onto the job from one of the drainage ditches southeast of Tekamah. It is making short work of digging out the ground for the basins of the two pools. The main pool will be 50x105 feet, built in an oval shape. The pool for the little folks will be 20 feet square with a sand beach. The baseball and football fields and the track will be at the north end of the park.