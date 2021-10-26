Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Lied Tekamah Public Library was putting the “boo” in books. Children’s Librarian Theresa Lawton has gathered a selection of autumn-themed and Halloween books and put them on their own shelf to make them easier to find. The bulletin board above the shelf is interactive, as well. Lawton encourages patrons of all ages to color an autumn owl and have it placed on the board.
5 Years Ago (2016)
A proposed $38.5 million bond proposal to fund construction of a new high school building for a proposed consolidation of the Tekamah-Herman and Oakland-Craig school districts was driving what could become a record number of early voting ballot requests. Burt County Election Commissioner Sarah Freidel said 330 early ballots had already been requested with two weeks remaining until the general election. The all-time high is approximately 500 early ballots.
10 Years Ago (2011)
A former Tekamah-Herman ag student became the school’s first national FFA proficiency winner. Anders Olson was named the national champion in Agriculture Sales—Placement during the 84th FFA national convention held Oct. 19-22 in Indianapolis. Olson also received his American Degree during the convention.
20 Years Ago (2001)
The John G. Neihardt Foundation in Bancroft is among grant recipients sharing $114,803 in funds awarded by the Nebraska Humanities Council. The foundation received $2,927 for the Neihardt Spring Conference 2002. The April 27 program at Bancroft’s Neihardt Center will launch the “Year of Mona,” focusing on the poet’s wife, Mona Neihardt.
30 Years Ago (1991)
A rural water system for portions of Burt County would not be feasible unless the City of Tekamah and Village of Herman participate, engineers and a representative from the Middle Missouri Natural Resources District told the mayor and Tekamah City Council. City officials heard extensive information about the proposed system but said they would not consider participation without further study and public information meetings to determine citizen opinion.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Clean-up operations were under way Tuesday as Mr. and Mrs. Cameron Jackson began sifting through the contents of their Herman grocery store, looking for salvageable items following a fire Monday night. The blaze apparently started near an exhaust fan in the ceiling. Smoke caused more damage than the flames. Structural damage was estimated at $10,000 with another $35,000 in damage to the store’s contents.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Tekamah-Herman ag students harvested four first place ribbons and a grand slam win at the District FFA Livestock Judging Contest in Pender last Monday. The school’s senior judging team swept to first place, led by Wayne Hansen’s repeat as individual champion. He was joined by Al Fleischman, Randy L. Olson and Wade White. The junior team scored first place honors for the second year in a row. Individual champion Kim Fleischman was joined by Paul Chamberlain, Keith Chamberlain and David Baker. Thirteen schools and over 100 individuals competed in the event, judging beef cattle, market hogs and sheep.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Officers of the Burt County Farm Bureau were re-elected at the annual meeting held in Oakland this past week. Otto Bromm of Craig is president, Elden Ahrens of Tekamah is vice president. Mrs. Walter Guhl of Oakland was elected woman-at-large while Gene Hansen of Tekamah was elected youth member-at-large.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Five from Burt County were inducted into service at Omaha in the October Selective Service call. They left Oct. 12. Names of the draftees include: Roger Raver, Craig; Corwin F. Hayes, Decatur; Lynn Johnson, Oakland; Carol A. Sappingfield, Lyons; and Verle Redding, Bancroft. Hayes and Raver were inducted into the U.S. Marine Corps and remained in Omaha while the other three were inducted into the U.S. Army and left for Camp Crowder, Missouri. According to the county draft board, the next induction call will be Nov. 30.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Burt County’s WPA rolls dropped from 127 cases in August to 81 in September and at present there are about 60 men on WPA, according to Charles King, assistance director for Burt County. There are fewer men on WPA in Burt County now than at any time since the Works Progress Administration was started. With labor conditions fairly good and with much corn to be shucked, no material increase in demand for WPA labor is anticipated.
90 Years Ago (1931)
The Nebraska state bankers are holding their convention in Lincoln this week. Tekamah bankers in attendance include E.C. Houston and H.J. Wragge from the First National Bank; R.K. Hancock from the Burt County State Bank; and D.W. Greenleaf of the Farmers State Bank.