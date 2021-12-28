yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Gov. Pete Ricketts recently appointed Edward Matney of Hartington as county court judge in the Sixth District. The district consists of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kurt Rager. Matney joins the Hon. Frank Barron, the Hon. Douglas Luebe and the Hon. Kenneth Vampola as a county judge in the Sixth District.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Members of the Craig School Demolition Committee toured the old school building with a demolition and deconstruction expert with Habitat for Humanity last week. The idea was to determine what could be salvaged from the century-old structure before it’s demolished.
10 Years Ago (2011)
For the first time since its construction in 1890, someone other than a Bryant owns the Folsom-Bryant House. Family members signed the paperwork last week, turning ownership of the mansion at 16th and M streets over to Burt County Museum.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Beginning in January, Tekamah Health and Rehab will offer a new service designed to bridge the gap between independent living and nursing home care. THR officials said the new adult daycare program will be available seven days a week, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for area adults who live at home but require assistance while their primary caregiver is away.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Tekamah-Herman will comprise half of the alto saxophone section at the 17th annual Wayne State Festival of Honor Bands on Feb. 1. Following an audition process, senior Melissa Ray earned second chair, junior Becky Roh will fill the third chair for the high school honor band. More than 70 students from Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota will play in the high school honor band.
40 Years Ago (1981)
An increase in wholesale power rates from Nebraska Public Power District and the installation of some major electric facilities added primarily to meet increase demand from irrigation rigs is expected to trigger a retail rate increase of from 18.5 to 30 percent for Burt County Public Power District customers starting next month.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Lions Club judges made their rounds of Tekamah on the evening of Dec. 23 and selected winners of the annual outdoor lighting contest. Although the judges were different from a year ago, the winners were almost identical. Mr. and Mrs. Allyn Allison at 804 P Street reeled in the top prize of $25. Like last year, second place went to the Gerald Shumakes at 1204 M St. The Bill Lydick home at 1111 K St. repeated as the third place winner. Fourth place and $10 went to someone new, the Ed Hansen residence at 210 So. 12th St.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Waterloo will meet Bennington and Herman will play Fort Calhoun in opening round games of the East Central Nebraska Conference basketball tournament which starts Jan. 2 in Herman. Craig and Uehling both received first round byes. The finals will be Friday evening at 8:30.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Burt County’s 1952 automobile license plates have arrived at the county treasurer’s office and staff there will start issuing them Jan. 2. County Treasurer C.E. Mock has asked that everyone be sure they know the school district and township where they reside when making application for their plates. That information will be included on the 1952 registration certificate.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Work started yesterday on the new headquarters building for the Burt County Rural Public Power District. Officials are expecting the project to be completed in the next four months, according to district manager E. Dudley Beck. He was in Lincoln Monday to meet with state Works Progress Administration officials who assured him the project was being released for immediate construction.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Representatives of the new Tri-Valley League met in Oakland a few days ago and organized for their first season next year. The towns in the new conference are: Tekamah, Stanton, Blair, Lyons, West Point, South Sioux City and Oakland. The conference agreed to support the state athletic association and expressed the opinion that no boy should be permitted to play football unless proper equipment is provided and that all players be compelled to wear their helmets.
100 Years Ago (1921)
Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Sutherland observed their golden wedding anniversary by holding a reception at their home both afternoon and evening. They had resided in Tekamah since 1869 and were married by the Rev. J.B. Long in the “Old Block House” which was then being used as a hotel.