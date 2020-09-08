1 Year Ago (2019)
The Alder Grove United Methodist Church of the Craig area held its 150th anniversary.
Tekamah Industrial Development Corp. plains to build two new homes in the city to help with the needs of affordable housing.
Tractors of all shapes, sizes and colors decorated Craig’s Main Street following the annual Tomcat Memorial Tractor Ride. Approximately 100 people attended lunch at Roger’s Pumpkin Patch.
5 Years Ago (2015)
The treacherous intersection at P St. and Cemetery Road is scheduled to get a makeover in the coming fiscal year.
10 Years Ago (2010)
Oakland-Craig and Tekamah-Herman have a whopping seven sets of twins that entered kindergarten, T-H has three sets of boy/girl twins. O-C has three girl/girl twins and one boy/boy set.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Tekamah is along the route for the River City Roundup trail ride. The ride begins in Ogallala usually on a quiet county road and usually on horseback through scenic small towns heading towards Omaha.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Demolition begins on the old laundromat and creamery station as improvement continues to be made on Decatur’s Main Street.
40 Years Ago (1980)
The Chicago and Northwestern Transportation Co. is completing the removal of tracks and cross ties on abandoned railroad line between Tekamah and Blair.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Lifelong immunization against rubella (German measles) will be offered to youngsters. The state health department and local school districts are cooperating to administer free vaccine to children of the region.
Early harvest moved forage cutters into corn fields to salvage remnants of a drought-shortened corn crop.
60 Years Ago (1960)
Enrollment in the Tekamah Public Schools for the 1960-61 school year shows little change with 439 students in the elementary and 199 in the high school. There are 182 enrolled in the Craig school.
70 Years Ago (1950)
Organizers said 510 persons from Tekamah and the surrounding communities were at the flower show. The garden club members had flowers of all types and arrangements made from garden vegetables to a group of tiny flowers. Using a large variety of flowers gave those who attended many new ideas.
80 Years Ago (1940)
Plans for a Tekamah airfield are progressing nicely and the work of organizing an airport company will soon get under way.
The Burt County Board of Supervisors authorized the purchase of a new $7,670 Oshkosh 5-ton truck with 4-wheel drive and snow plow.
Two thousand attended the creamery picnic and dairy show.
90 Years Ago (1930)
Roads, bridges and river crossings in Burt County were carefully guarded Wednesday in an attempt to capture the six bandits who held up the Lincoln National Bank in Lincoln and escaped with a large amount of money. Machine guns were used in the holdup, No lives were lost.
100 Years Ago (1920)
A cement crossing was completed from the corner of the Methodist church and the Crannell place. A bridge between Folsom Park and the Methodist church may be in order.
Class of 1917 had a reunion and picnic at Lake Quinnebaugh with 12 class members present.
A sunshine raid for moonshine was staged near Blair. Federal agents on the Harry F Slenger farm seized 175 gallons of raisin whisky also 60 gallons of raisin mash.