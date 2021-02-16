Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Demolition started last week on three downtown storefronts owned by Tekamah Industrial Development Corp. The demolition fulfills a three and a half year old abatement order filed against the property. The total cost of the project, including purchase, abatement and demolition, is pegged at $140,000.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Tekamah City Council gave a favorable review of the city’s snow removal policy. One of the lesser known components of the plan allows the street superintendent to contract for additional help when necessary. It became necessary after 14 inches of snow fell, leading Superintendent Randy Robinson to enlist Devening Trucking to haul some of the snow using a payloader and two trucks
10 Years Ago (2011)
Cowboy poets Bill May and Pat Boilesen were to be the entertainment when Tekamah Chamber of Commerce’s annual Employer/Employee Banquet is held Feb. 21. May works the family farm near Kearney, Boilesen is a singer/songwriter from Albion. Both draw from their daily experiences to create their poems.
20 Years Ago (2001)
The traveling exhibit of the Nebraska Habitat Stamp Art Contest, sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, was on display at Tekamah Public Library. Tekamah-Herman students Terri Laidlaw, Cara and Shelby Cameron, Sam Hansen, Shareena Meyeres, Kelsey Uhing, Clay Ogden, Annie Jackson, Elizabeth Goll, Carlie Schroeder and Tonya Wagner all had artwork in the show.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Nearly three dozen landowners, accompanied by engineers and officers from Burt-Washington Drainage District, wanted the county board’s help in solving drainage problems along the Missouri River. The group was seeking help with a local plan that called for replacement of a culvert on the combination ditch east of Tekamah with a bridge. Engineers estimate doing so would increase the flow in the ditch by 30 percent.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Bid-letting for the construction of recreational facilities at the Summit Lake Recreational Area is expected to begin within a month. The target date for construction to begin is mid-May with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission taking over maintenance of the site upon completion. Work on the Structure 5-A dam was finished in early June. It is expected to be two years before the lake fills completely.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Lincoln attorney and former Tekamah man John Sidner helped the efforts of city leaders to provide a new swimming pool. Sidner, who helped spearhead the drive for the current pool in the late 1920s as an adult leader of the local Boy Scout troop during his stint as county attorney, backed his pledge of support with a check for $25.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Ed Wimmer, vice president and public relations director for the National Federation of Independent Business, will be the featured speaker at the annual Burt County Feeders Association banquet. The event was set for Feb. 21 at Oakland City Auditorium. The general public, both men and women, may attend. Ticket sales close Feb. 18.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Tekamah City Auditorium will be the site of an electrical lighting and equipment show Feb. 21. The event, which begins at 10:30 a.m., is sponsored by Burt County Extension. Local merchants will have demonstrations and exhibits, two specialists with the Extension service also will make presentations. The public is invited to attend. Coffee and doughnuts will be served during the afternoon and valuable door prizes will be given.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Burt County Rural Public Power District approved a bid of $41,833.37 for the construction of 73 miles of new line. Inland Construction Co., of Omaha, was the successful bidder. Completion of the project will bring the district’s total line mileage to 606. The total number of farm families receiving electricity will be 989.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Voters of the Tekamah School District will have the opportunity to vote for the necessary new school building during a special election March 10. School district officials are seeking up to $125,000 in bonds bearing 4.25 percent interest and payable over 20 years.