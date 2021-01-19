Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Former Tekamah man Jerry “Pat” Novacek was the first inductee in the Tekamah-Herman Sports Hall of Fame. His wife, June, accepted on his behalf. Novacek, who passed away in January of 2019, was a three-sport standout for the Tigers, helping the school win the All Around Athletic Award by the Omaha World Herald in the spring of 1955. Following his passing, his schoolmates, including Bruce Skinner, John Bromm and Bob Breckenridge, made a memorial gift to the school that helped fund the creation of the Hall of Fame.
5 Years Ago (2016)
In parallel actions, school boards for the Tekamah-Herman and Oakland-Craig districts agreed to continue discussion headed toward a merger agreement. Local school officials said the move does not mean the districts are ready to consolidate, rather, it is considered the next step in a long process .
10 Years Ago (2011)
Burt County District Judge John Samson ruled that a 15-year-old will face three major felonies as an adult. Christian Wilcox is charged with first degree murder, first degree sexual assault of a child and first degree arson in connection with the death of his half-sister. The judge‘s ruling denied a defense motion to have the case transferred to juvenile court.
20 Years Ago (2001)
A Herman family escaped uninjured from an early-morning fire that destroyed their home. Mike McMullin, his wife Sandy and son Matt got out of the house in time as the fire started to sweep through the structure. Mr. McMullen was awakened by a sore throat, turned on a bedroom light and found the room full of smoke.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Prospective students had until the end of the week to register for the winter schedule of adult education classes sponsored by Tekamah-Herman Schools and Northeast Community College. Openings still existed in two advanced computer classes, woodcarving, beginning golf, aerobic conditioning and making mop dolls.
40 Years Ago (1981)
A former Tekamah man, who has 25 years with the U.S. Air Force, was nominated for promotion. Col. Tom Tobin, commander of the 380th Bombardment Wing, stationed at Plattsburg AFB in upstate New York, was notified that his promotion to general had been approved by the President and has been sent to the U.S. Senate for confirmation. Tobin is a 1951 graduate of Tekamah High. He received his commission in the Air Force following his graduation from the University of Nebraska in 1955 and earned his pilot’s wings two years later. A command pilot with over 5,000 flying hours, 500 of them were earned in combat.
50 Years Ago (1971)
The Tekamah-Mud Creek Watershed flood control plan headed for Washington, D.C., last week. With it went nearly seven years of planning. Working and re-planning by a small but dedicated group of Burt County men. The group now waits to learn if Congress will approve the $1.5 million in flood control measures they propose.
60 Years Ago (1961)
World War I Burt County Barracks and its auxiliary were to meet at Oakland City Auditorium Jan. 22, 1 p.m., for the group’s regular meeting and a pot luck dinner. The meeting agenda called for election of new officers and initiation of new members.
70 Years Ago (1951)
The drive to raise funds for fighting infantile paralysis opened in Burt County on Monday. The county chairman, Mrs. Frank Hightree, and members of her town and community committees, hope to raise Burt County’s quota of $10,000 in good time. Because of the serious cases in Burt County the past two years, the county fund is “in the red,” and borrowed more than $5,000 from the National Foundation last year.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Burt County will be called upon for 23 men in the February draft call for 2,062 Nebraskans. This is by far the largest number of men to be called up in a single month to date. Burt County draftees will be inducted into the service of the nation in Omaha on Feb. 14. Five volunteers are among those slated to fill the February quota. They were Kenneth Whale and Clinton Heyne of Lyons; Stanley Wangberg and Elmer Blomquist of Oakland; and Bert Honeywell of Decatur.
90 Years Ago (1931)
State Representative C.A. Valder and State Senator Arthur Neumann, both of Burt County, were named to prominent positions when the state legislature convened last week. Valder was named chairman of the committee on roads and bridges, one of the most important committees in the lower house, and will serve on two others. Neumann, who is now in his third term, was named to six committees in the State Senate.