Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Herman native Lee McCormick, a 25-year employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, was awarded the Omaha-Lincoln Federal Executive Association’s 2019, Federal Employee Leadership Award in the Managerial/Supervisor/Leader of the Year category. He was honored for his efforts during the recovery operations that stemmed from the 2019 flooding of the Missouri River basin.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Keith Ellis, an economic development consultant with Nebraska Public Power District, unveiled survey results and a new strategic plan for the City of Tekamah. The June 2 meeting was the culmination of three open house meetings held in April to take input on community strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities.
10 Years Ago (2011)
The City of Tekamah will host a town hall meeting June 8 to discuss the ongoing flood threat. The meeting is designed to give residents the latest information and give them a chance to ask questions. A representative of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is not expected to attend. While floodwater from the Missouri River is not expected to make it to Tekamah, the city’s sewage lagoons could be overwhelmed. A dike has been built to help keep the water at bay.
20 Years Ago (2001)
First Presbyterian Church of Craig celebrated its 125th anniversary with a special ceremony May 27. Heritage Sunday was spent singing, reminiscing and introducing the church’s current members. Confirmands from 2001 included Keith Eriksen, Chad Hurrell, Dustin Greve and Marissa Chamberlain. Lois Smith, 90, was recognized as the church’s oldest member and its longest continuous member. She has been a member of Craig Presbyterian for 75 years.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Charges were to be filed this week against individuals involved in an early morning vandalism spree at Craig Cemetery over the weekend. Approximately 135 grave markers were toppled in what officials called a “shocking, immoral,” act. Resetting of undamaged markers will take place once the county sheriff’s office has completed its investigation. Stone repair, if necessary, will be the responsibility of individual families. A dollar estimate of damages was not available.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Quick thinking by witnesses thwarted an attempted break-in at a Missouri River cabin Monday evening. Witnesses saw three young men removing beer and pop through a window at the cabin located northeast of Tekamah. They called the owner, who called the county sheriff. While waiting for officers and the owner to arrive, the witnesses also disabled the would-be thieves’ car by disconnecting the distributor wire. After escaping the scene on foot, the perpetrators have not yet been arrested but they have been identified.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Nebraska Gov. J.J. Exon placed his signature on a recreation appropriations measure which virtually assures Tekamah will receive the 75 percent funding it sought to help finance a new swimming pool. Tekamah’s proposal was among 23 accepted by the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation from the 68 that were submitted.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Burt County will have 38,460.7 fewer acres in corn on the 1,115 farms signed up for the 1961 emergency feed grain program. The farm count is approximately 62 percent of all the farms in the county. Advance payments in the program will total in excess of $617,000 in Burt County. Total payments in the county will exceed $1 million.
70 Years Ago (1951)
A goal of 80 carloads of grain for the Christian Rural Overseas Program in Nebraska has been set by the state CROP executive board. The majority of the 80-carload goal is corn with wheat second. Gov. Val Peterson and Chancellor R.G. Gustavson of the University of Nebraska continue this year as honorary chairmen. Sponsored by several church-affiliated relief organizations, CROP is intended to provide food overseas to help ease the pangs of hunger abroad.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Tekamah farmer Boyd Palmer managed to leap to safety Thursday morning, just before the tractor and go-devil he was operating plunged 30 feet to the bottom of a creek bed. Palmer was working in a field in the Silver Creek community through which the creek cuts. As he was turning the machinery around near the edge of the creek, the bank caved in and sent the equipment on a sheer drop to the bottom. Damaged by the fall, the tractor and go-devil were removed with a cable hooked to a road grader.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Representing the Burt County dairy-judging club, Matt Cherry of Craig, Albert Moseman of Lyons and Howard Peterson of Oakland won the dairy-judging contest at the annual dairy field day at the University of Nebraska College of Agriculture last Wednesday. The team scored 1,289 points out of a possible 1,500.
100 Years Ago (1921)
Modiste Gardipee frightened away some parties who were trying to steal his car. They did take some parts which necessitated his bringing the machine in for repairs.