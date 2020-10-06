1 Year Ago (2019)
Daniel Hurd stopped for coffee in Tekamah last week during his three-year, 25,000-mile bike ride. His trip is intended to raise awareness for suicide prevention.
5 Years Ago (2015)
A check was presented from Lee Foundation to the Tekamah-Herman backpack program as a shipment of supplies was being unloaded at the school. The foundation is run by Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Burt County Plaindealer.
10 Years Ago (2010)
A history of accidents might bring a change to one of the county’s most dangerous intersections. The Nebraska Department of Roads has included in its five-year road plan a roundabout to be located at the intersection of highways 77 and 32 replacing the flashing lights.
20 Years Ago (2000)
For nearly 110 years the Tekamah area has been served by ordinary people doing extraordinary work in the Tekamah Volunteer Fire Department. Recognition is limited, and the pay is nonexistent, but every member of the department is dedicated to preserving life and property 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
30 Years Ago (1990)
About 70 area residents took part in a 72-block walk, designed to raise money and heighten awareness of world hunger.
40 Years Ago (1980)
The new Lake Street Bridge, located east of Tekamah, has officially passed inspection by the Nebraska Department of Roads, unfortunately the road leading up to the new structure did not.
Game and Parks Commission biologists are asking the help of sportsmen in determining the extent of a disease that has caused the death of several deer found earlier this summer.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Twenty-eight members of the Tri County Saddle Club appeared by invitation at Ak-Sar-Ben’s annual rodeo in Omaha. The saddle club was featured as they rode in the rodeo’s grand entry.
60 Years Ago (1960)
A full-capacity crowd is expected for the all-star wrestling card, sponsored by the Lions Club, at Decatur’s city hall this Wednesday. Wilbur Snyder, former national world title holder, will be featured in the main event which will be a best of two-of-three falls.
70 Years Ago (1950)
First publication of the Burt County delinquent tax list from 1950 was published in the Plaindealer. The list, which shows the amount of taxes due, is to be published for three consecutive weeks. Under the law, the county treasurer is authorized to offer the lots for sale at public auction beginning Nov. 6.
80 Years Ago (1940)
Thirty-five Tekamah Girl Scouts were entertained at picnic at the Elm Park.
One hundred twelve large storage bins to be used for storing Commodity Credit Corporation corn in Burt County, have arrived and are being set up. Sixty-four of these bins will be erected near Tekamah.
90 Years Ago (1930)
A high wind of hurricane proportions sent many families to the basement of their homes. The barometer began falling in the early evening, reaching the lowest point since last spring’s tornado. The wind was accompanied by some rain. Around midnight, the wind assumed alarming proportions and grew in intensity with its highest at 2 a.m.
100 Years Ago (1920)
The thermometer dropped to 36 degrees Sept. 28. A thin covering of ice could be seen on water and white was seen on housetops.