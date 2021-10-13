yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Tekamah City Council on Thursday approved granting $15,000 in keno funds to Tekamah Fire Association. Local fire officials are working to scrape together $170,000 to replace protective gear for firemen that has reached the end of its useful life. On the shopping list are four complete sets of bunker gear, 12 pairs of boots and four helmets, totaling $14,745; 20 air packs and 40 bottles, costing $132,756 and a new compressor and cascade cylinder to fill them at a cost of $23,341.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Tekamah-Herman students were asking for the public’s help to “Ham it Up for the Holidays. As part of the school’s daily walking program, students will track their miles and seek pledges based on the results. The proceeds will be donated to the Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Church Community Council to help purchase items for Christmas food boxes.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Any area residents who want to be heard regarding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ handling of Missouri River operations will get the chance starting next week. The Corps’ Northwest Division will hold a series of public meetings in eight cities throughout the basin starting Oct. 24. The meetings are intended to discuss the 2011-12 draft Annual Operating Plan for the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System. Omaha and Sioux City are among the cities hosting a meeting.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Sixty Omaha visitors enjoyed a quick course in Tekamah history Tuesday and Thursday, and a full course lunch courtesy of United Methodist Church women. Pat Pixley, curator of the General Crook House Museum in Omaha, brought members of her advanced class on “history and appreciation of antiques” to tour Burt County Museum and Sue Bryant’s home on 16th St.
30 Years Ago (1991)
More than 1,000 cans of food were collected by Tekamah Boy Scout Troop No. 158 during the Scouting for Food drive held Oct. 5. Spokesman Chuck McAllister said 1,200 cans were taken to the Methodist Church, the new location of the community food pantry. Area residents who missed the annual drive and would like to donate canned goods are asked to take their offerings to their respective churches. All donations will be distributed through the community pantry.
40 Years Ago (1981)
A morning meeting with Burt County Supervisors, lunch with Burt-Washington Democratic Women and an evening meeting at Tekamah City Auditorium are among the activities planned during U.S. Sen. Edward Zorinsky’s visit to Tekamah Tuesday. The evening event will feature and open format, to give area residents the chance to voice their opinions on the federal government and other current issues. Tekamah City Council is scheduled for its regular meeting the same night, but council members voted a month ago to limit their agenda so they can meet with the senator.
50 Years Ago (1971)
A 10-week course in beginning clothing construction will be offered to area homemakers this fall and winter. Miss Bonnie Groves, home economics instructor at Tekamah-Herman, said she will teach the weekly two-hour classes for beginning adult sewers. The first calss will meet Thursday in the school’s home ec room. Tuition for the 10-week course will range from $7.50 to $12 depending on enrollment which will be capped at 20.
60 Years Ago (1961)
As winner of the Picker-Sheller Division of the Nebraska Corn Picking Contest in Schuyler last week, well known Tekamah farmer Walter F. Miller will compete in the national contest at Worthington, Minn. His application was submitted by the McCormick Farm Equipment Store of Tekamah.
70 Years Ago (1951)
The Central Gas and Electric Company will hold a free cooking school at the Tekamah auditorium Tuesday, Oct. 16, beginning at 2 p.m. All cooking will be performed on the stage using a modern electric range and will cover the preparation of complete oven meals, salads and pastries. There will be free gifts and recipes for all and a surprise grand prize given.
80 Years Ago (1941)
The Burt County 4-H dairy judging team will represent Nebraska in the national contest to be held Saturday, Oct. 11, during the National Dairy Show at Memphis, Tenn. Team members Leroy Rosenboom of Lyons, Eldon Freburg of Lyons and Dean Corbin of Craig left Oct. 6 with Extension dairyman M.L. Flack. The group planned to practice at purebred Jersey and Guernsey farms near Kansas City and at the ag college in Stillwater, Okla., before arriving in Memphis on Friday.
90 Years Ago (1931)
The Tekamah ball club, winners of 36 of their 47 games this season, were guests of “Baldy” Gatewood Sunday evening for a fried chicken dinner at his East Side Café. It was given by him as a treat to the team who compiled such a glorious record and won the interstate tournament at Council Bluffs for the second year in a row. An enthusiastic supporter and baseball fan, Gatewood believed the team had a good feast coming to them.
100 Years Ago (1921)
A large number of football rooters went to Blair to witness the undefeated Tekamah champions scalp the Blair team 37-0.
The American Legion was to present a Japanese-American musical comedy “Ching Chong.” Those taking part were Dorothea Thomas, Harry Smith, Will J. Brune, William F. Hopley, Helene Olinger, Clyde Tunberg, Frank Hutchinson and F.P. Ellenberger, along with the school chorus and the high school boys. Ethel Dunn was pianist.