YQCA training set

If your 4-H or FFA member has not completed their YQCA Training this year, here is another opportunity for them.
This training is required for all 4-H and FFA members who want to show their animals at any fair. It will be held in the 4-H Kitchen on the Burt County Fairgrounds in Oakland on Sunday, May 23, beginning at 3 p.m. Participants are encouraged to register or set up a family profile at yqca.learngrow.io and pay the $3 face-to-face training fee for each member attending, which goes to the YQCA organization.
There will be other trainings scheduled in early June if this doesn’t work for your family members.