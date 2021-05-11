 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YQCA training set

YQCA training set

If your 4-H or FFA member has not completed their YQCA Training this year, here is another opportunity for them.

This training is required for all 4-H and FFA members who want to show their animals at any fair. It will be held in the 4-H Kitchen on the Burt County Fairgrounds in Oakland on Sunday, May 23, beginning at 3 p.m. Participants are encouraged to register or set up a family profile at yqca.learngrow.io and pay the $3 face-to-face training fee for each member attending, which goes to the YQCA organization.

There will be other trainings scheduled in early June if this doesn’t work for your family members.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Samuel S. Weatherly
Obituaries

Samuel S. Weatherly

Samuel S. (Sam) Weatherly , formerly of DeWitt passed away on April 22, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Sam was born February 15, 1929 i…

Jessica C. (Morton) McCollum
Obituaries

Jessica C. (Morton) McCollum

nding last week for Jessica McCollum. The 35-year-old Oakland woman passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Oakland, due to a fatal car accident.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News