Zabel elected to pork board

Tekamah-Herman grad Allison Zabel was elected recently to the board of directors of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association. Zabel will serve as first alternate director on the board. Alternate directors fill vacancies if any directors are absent from a board of directors meeting.
Zabel’s election was part of an announcement Tuesday naming four new board members. The others include Aaron Doerr of Creighton, Hunter Thomas of Broken Bow and Walter Traudt of Clay Center. They will serve as directors.
Zabel lives with her rescue dog, Cuda. She is a customer service specialist at PIC. Her 10 years in the industry started when she was a student at Iowa State University. She likes to spend her free time playing slow-pitch softball and in the fall at Husker or Cyclone tailgates. Her favorite pork dish is smoked pork belly burnt ends.
PIC is the swine division of Genus plc, a British-based company that operates in 40 countries. Genus strives to provide beef, dairy and pork producers with superior breeding stock to enable the production of affordable and nutritious animal protein for consumers.
NPPA directors are elected for two-year terms and can serve up to three consecutive terms.
“I am extremely honored to welcome our new board members,” said Shana Beattie, president of the association. “Each one of them provides our board with a unique background and perspective and we look forward to their expertise and guidance.”
Doerr is partners with his parents Gary and Liz Doerr on a 250-sow farrow-to-finish operation near Creighton. In 2020 Doerr served as a Pork Forum delegate for the National Pork Producers Council.
Thomas is a fourth-generation pig producer and vice president of his family business, Thomas Livestock, located in Broken Bow. He is a 2018 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with an agribusiness degree and ag economics minor.
Traudt has a farming and hog production operation in the Clay Center area. He farms 1,100 acres of corn and soybeans and in 2015 added a 4,000-head hog finishing barn.