Zoning change needed for landmark’s new use

As anybody who’s ever renovated an old building knows, you never know what you might get yourself into.
For Cindy Chatt, it’s been finding her way through the maze of zoning regulations.
Chatt plans to renovate the old Burt County Bank building into retail space and plans to offer residential housing options on the top floor and the garden level of the downtown landmark that’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
It was the garden level living that forced the trek through zoningland. City zoning regulations allow residential uses on the upper floors of buildings in the C1 zone. Indeed, in their heyday, most downtown business houses, especially on the west side of the street, had apartments and professional offices upstairs. But since no downtown building has a living space in the basement, no mention of lower level housing existed in the regulations.
Until last week.
At Thursday’s Tekamah City Council meeting, the council approved with the emergency clause Ordinance 1312. It amends zoning regulations to allow lower level living. As it is with the upper floors, living areas are a conditional use.
Getting the ordinance to the council table meant pitching the idea to the Tekamah Planning Commission, working up the proper language and getting the commission’s approval following a public hearing.
Years ago, the lower level spaces at the bank hosted businesses including a package liquor store and a barber shop.
City officials admitted that people had lived in the downstairs units in the bank building in the past, but they were “flying under the radar,” in doing so. Building Inspector John Manson told the council the most recent tenants, under a previous owner, were ordered out of the building when the situation came to light.
The council also passed Chatt’s conditional use applications for dwelling units in the second story and in the garden level of the 137-year-old landmark
Approving the conditional use permits made Chatt eligible for tax increment financing to help pay for renovations. Chatt also received approval for her application for Community Development Plan Tax Increment Financing. The expedited review called for submission of building plans, financing arrangements and other considerations.
The TIF money comes from the difference in property tax paid on the site under its current valuation and the taxes levied when the renovations increase the valuation. Essentially, Chatt will be able to use the money she would have paid from the higher taxes to help pay for the work. The total price tag for the job is estimated in the TIF documents at $392,000.
Chatt expects the building to be ready for use sometime this summer.
In other business March 25, the council:
—Upon learning that Leak Investigators won’t be able to investigate the condition of the city pool until this week, tabled until the April; 8 making a decision on opening the pool for the summer.
There is money in the current budget to make temporary repairs, but if the costs exceed the budgeted amount, council members have indicated they rather use the money to get a head start on construction.
The council also passed upon third reading Ordinance 1311, the mechanism to issue not more than $3.8 million in bonds to pay for the new pool’s construction. City officials have said the bonds won’t be issued all at once. Rather, they will be issued as needed to make the best use of the money.
—Approved a $15,000 loan in LB 840 funds to Andreasen, LLC. The money will be used to help pay for renovations to the former Winners Grill building.
Tom and Maggie Andreasen have purchased the building and intend to open a full-service restaurant they’re calling The Tipsy Pig.
The loan will be repayable over 10 years and comes with no interest.
—Approved an auditorium rental waiver for Tekamah-Herman Schools. The school used the auditorium March 23 as a site to administer ACT tests to every member of the junior class as required by the state.
—Took no action after adjourning from a closed session called to discuss personnel matters.