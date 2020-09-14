In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month Cargill’s food brand Rumba Meats is partnering with the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute to award 25 scholarships for post-secondary education. Rumba Meats also is investing in the institute’s student leadership program, which serves more than 85,000 high school students across the country.
Rumba Meats invests $50,000 by underwriting 25 academic scholarships and supporting the institute’s student leadership program. It also has provided $100,000 to help small business owners.
The United States Hispanic Leadership Institute supports the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.7 million Hispanic-owned businesses. The businesses annually contribute more than $700 billion to the American economy.
High school seniors are invited to apply for the Rumba Meats Scholarship. The application includes an essay requiring students to articulate how their heritage has influenced the direction of their lives, their leadership aspirations, and how they plan to serve their communities in the future.
The deadline for applications is Nov. 30. Visit rumbameats.com and search for "scholarship program" for more information.