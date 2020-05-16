BOONE, Iowa — Last year Tim Anderson finished planting on June 11. This year he finished on May 3.
“This was probably the best conditions and the fastest we have ever put in a crop,” Anderson says.
Anderson farms with his father, Jim. This year his two sons are finishing the spring semester online so they have more time to help in the field. Colton, 20, is a student at Central College in Pella, but he has been spending some quality time on the planter this spring.
“That helped,” his father says.
The Andersons grow corn and soybeans, seed corn and seed beans for Bayer Crop Science, and they do some custom field work for Bayer as well. In many years that seed work can lead to a slow spring planting season. This year, however, a mid-April snowstorm gave way to several weeks of near-perfect planting weather.
“This was my 31st year of putting in a crop and these were probably the best conditions I’ve ever seen,” Anderson says.
It helped that they finished planting on a Sunday and on Monday and Tuesday they got about 0.8 inches of rain.
“That was just beautiful,” Anderson says.
Now he hopes the rest of the growing season goes well and that his boys will be back in real classrooms instead of studying online in the fall.