Conference sessions continue on Day Two

Specialty and breakout sessions on the second day of the business conference will delve into calf nutrition, pain management, lameness prevention, newborn-calf management and more. Visit bit.ly/PDPW-speakers to see full bios of the speakers.
Thursday, March 17 morning specialty sessions
Attendees can select two of four, including Hands on Hub sessions, referenced on page 8.
Rethinking calf nutrition There’s a paradigm shift happening in how producers manage the youngest in the herd. Plenty of research shows the dominant role calf nutrition has on the adult cow’s productive life. The big question lies in how to optimize return on investment in calf-rearing programs. Robert James of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University will break down some numbers and variables at play to maximize calf programs. The 8:30 a.m. session will be simultaneously translated to Spanish.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 0.75 DACE, 0.75 ARPAS
Navigating through farm transitions Managing the business element of farm transitions is often easier than managing the people element. In a session led by rural-mental-health specialist Monica Kramer McConkey, attendees learn practical strategies to sort through the various responsibilities, people issues and emotional challenges associated with farm transitions. She’ll also present tips to help maintain and strengthen relationships throughout the process.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 0.75 DACE, 0.75 ARPAS
Take care of the pain
in every stage Though pain is a part of life, dairy producers need to manage it for their animals. The process starts with assessing the areas of greatest opportunity to effectively mitigate pain, and recognizing which tools are available. Dehorning, calving, injury, illness and lameness all prompt difficult questions for which Dr. Hans Coetzee, veterinarian, professor and head of the Kansas State University-Department of Anatomy and Physiology, will supply practical answers. The 9:25 a.m. session will be simultaneously translated to Spanish.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 0.75 DACE, 0.75 ARPAS
The latest in lameness technology Ideas for dairy producers to better manage against losses incurred by lameness and digital dermatitis don’t need to be new to be effective, though there are advantages to many new practices. Producers will learn from Dr. Dörte Döpfer, veterinarian and professor with the University of Wisconsin-Department of Medical Sciences, how video and other forms of artificial intelligence are helping optimize herd management and prevent loss.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 0.75 DACE, 0.75 ARPAS
Thursday, March 17 afternoon breakout sessions
Attendees can select two of four, including Hands on Hub sessions, referenced on page 8.
Newborn calf management
Colostrum is a vital subject when discussing newborn calves but there are other important topics, including non-IgG factors that have been shown to stimulate gut health while building the calf’s biome. Robert James will point to new findings and other key tenets to consider in caring for a dairy’s youngest herd members. The 2:40 p.m. session will be simultaneously translated to Spanish.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 1.00 DACE, 1.00 ARPAS
Globally sustainable
milk production From a worldwide perspective, each farm’s approach to milk production is impacted by factors that change by the minute. A panel discussion featuring Jay Waldvogel from Dairy Farmers of America, Daniel Peerless from Nestlé and Mary Ledman from RaboResearch will examine current milk-production levels around the world – and determine what sustainability looks like from a global standpoint.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 1.00 DACE
Life balance: fact or fiction? On the surface life balance seems attainable, at least some of the time. Striving after that balance can be a distraction and a challenge to both personal and professional goals. Hank Wagner will facilitate a panel of dairy farmers – Janet Clark, Chris Pollack and Kurt Olson – in sharing their insights on balancing family and business – and family in the business. The 1:30 p.m. session will be simultaneously translated to Spanish.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 1.00 DACE, 1.00 PD CCA
Crop-input costs increasing Crop-input costs are projected to increase exponentially, increasing the need for wise decisions. A panel will weigh in on the costs of crop rotations, nutrient inputs, and how the trickle-down global impact of nitrogen use will affect crop-growing choices and ration selections. The panel will be comprised of Eric Birschbach with Ag Site Crop Consulting, Matt Lange with Compeer Financial and James Bailey with ProAGtive Dairy Nutrition.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 1.00 DACE, 1.00 NM CCA