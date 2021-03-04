Conference sessions target teen leadership

Along with a new location the 2021 Business Conference will feature programming for a new audience. Teenagers 15 to 18 years old have an opportunity to attend a four-part leadership series to help build their communication skills.
With years of experience working with and mentoring middle-school and high-school students, Beaver Dam Campus Life director Hans Gochenaur will engage participants in fast-paced small-group activities that promote creative experiential learning, fun, teamwork and personal discovery.
“The world needs leaders with strong social and communication skills, and an ability to collaborate with different personalities,” Gochenaur said.
The youth sessions are designed to help attendees recognize and embrace individual skills and strengths, while prompting them to construct a path that helps them achieve their goals. The content will illustrate how great leaders come in many shapes and sizes, and that building successful teams is an important part of leadership.
“We want them to know what kind of leader they are and what types of leaders to surround themselves with so they can maximize their potential as individuals as well as their team,” he said.
Student registrations rates are $75 per day; attending all four sessions is encouraged. Visit www.pdpw.org for more information.