Finding the right person for the job can be time consuming – for both the employer and the job seeker. PDPW talentCONNECT™ is an online portal designed to simplify the process.
Launched just weeks ago, PDPW talentCONNECT ensures those seeking dairy-specific employment can share information with employers looking to fill positions within their business. Searchable by job category or applicant name, PDPW talentCONNECT allows an applicant to upload a resume and headshot as well as tailor a job search to a specific sector within dairy. Employers can use PDPW talentCONNECT to search applicants by name, job category, and preference for full-, part-time, or internship positions.
PDPW Business Conference attendees will have an opportunity to personally meet and learn more about a selection of students from universities, technical colleges and short courses throughout Wisconsin. Specifically chosen by their advisers, the students will be at the Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall in the Hall of Ideas from 1:30 to 6:15 p.m. March 18. Visit student booths to see displays, resumes, portfolios of work experience and to chat with them in person.
“We chose to launch talentCONNECT to college students first,” said Emily Franke, PDPW communications and outreach intern. “As the program gains momentum we plan to open it up to any job seeker within the dairy industry.”
Visit pdpw.org/talentconnect for more information.