URBANA, Ill. — While people are practicing physical distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, sharing stories can keep families connected, says said Chelsey Byers, Illinois Extension family life educator and workshop presenter
Family stories are gifts from one generation to the next. Keep those stories alive with a little help from the “Life’s Moments: From Memory to Legacy” writing workshop launching May 5.
In this interactive virtual series, the University of Illinois Extension Family Life team will help you document your life story with writing prompts, exercises to trigger memories, and breakout sessions.
“It’s kind of like a quilt,” Byers said in a university news release. “By the end of the series, you will have a bunch of quilt pieces done and lots of ideas to continue writing.”
Technology makes historical information available with the click of a button, but many adults don’t know their own family history, she said.
“A lot of times people don’t know who their parents were before they came into the picture,” Byers says. “It opens a whole new world to us, and we can learn so much from the life our parents and grandparents lived.”
No prior writing experience is needed. Participants will write at their own pace using whatever tools they prefer, pen and paper or a computer.
“That’s one thing we find people are nervous about,” Byers says, “but we’re not grading grammar or worried about their level of education. This for them and their families."
This eight-session virtual workshop is free and will take place 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays starting May 5. Sign up in advance here.