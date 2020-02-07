The Natural Resources Conservation Service operates a suite of programs designed to improve environmental conditions on farms and other rural lands. Here are a few programs, along with their basic purposes.
Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP)
Through EQIP, NRCS provides agricultural producers with financial resources and one-on-one help to plan and implement improvements, or what NRCS calls conservation practices. Using these practices can lead to cleaner water and air, healthier soil and better wildlife habitat.
Financial assistance covers part of the costs for implementing conservation practices. NRCS offers about 200 practices, depending on where your land is located. These practices are geared towards working farms, ranches and forests. Included are cover crops, forest stand improvement, prescribed grazing and irrigation.
Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP)
CSP helps build on existing conservation efforts. Participants are looking to improve grazing conditions, increase crop resiliency or develop wildlife habitat.
As an example, NRCS can look at ways to address the amount of soil lost; mitigate the impact of excess water; reduce the contribution of agricultural operations to airborne soil particles and greenhouse gas emissions; improve the cover, food and water available for domestic and wildlife species; or promote energy efficiencies for on-farm activities.
It is the largest conservation program in the United States.
Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP)
RCPP promotes coordination of NRCS conservation activities with partners that offer value-added contributions to address on-farm, watershed, and regional natural resource concerns. Through RCPP, NRCS seeks to co-invest with partners.
The 2018 Farm Bill made a number of substantial changes to RCPP. It is now a standalone program with its own funding — $300 million annually. Moving forward, landowners and ag producers will enter into RCPP contracts and RCPP easements.
The changes in 2018 included:
- Enhanced Alternative Funding Arrangement provision — NRCS may award up to 15 AFA projects, which are more grant-like and rely more on partner capacity to implement conservation activities.
- Three funding pools reduced to two — The “National” pool was eliminated. Partners must apply to either the “Critical Conservation Area (CCA)” or “State/Multistate” funding pool.
- Emphasis on project outcomes — All RCPP projects must now develop and report on their environmental outcomes.
Agricultural Management Assistance (AMA)
AMA helps agricultural producers manage financial risk through diversification, marketing or natural resource conservation practices. NRCS administers the conservation provisions while Agricultural Marketing Service and Risk Management Agency implement the production diversification and marketing provisions.
Producers may construct or improve water management structures or irrigation structures; plant trees for windbreaks or to improve water quality; and mitigate risk through production diversification or resource conservation practices, including soil erosion control, integrated pest management, or transition to organic farming.