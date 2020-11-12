Agricultural buildings are important to the successful operation of farms and ranches. They deserve careful attention when it comes to managing energy expenses. The best time to incorporate energy efficiency that will yield the best savings and the lowest operating costs is during the design and construction phase. Unfortunately energy efficiency is often ignored when farm buildings are constructed. Energy-efficient building design involves the selection of appropriate energy-efficient materials and equipment. It addresses the layout and orientation of the building in a way that is intrinsically energy-efficient.
Farmers should resist the urge to reduce construction costs by eliminating proven energy-efficient equipment and designs. That almost always reduces a farm’s profitability in the long run. There are many improvements that can be made to existing farm buildings that will increase the energy efficiency of the building.
Probably the best advice when it comes to farm-building energy efficiency is to utilize the services of a qualified energy specialist and a farmstead planner to review building plans and make recommendations – whether for new construction or existing facilities. Having efficient material and traffic flows in and around the farmstead can improve labor as well as energy efficiency. In addition to that it pays to understand some of the common ways that farm buildings can be made more energy-efficient.