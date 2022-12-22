Consider financials when changing systems

We are currently inundated with a lot of information about different types of milking systems. We’ve learned how new innovative systems can increase productivity and improve efficiencies. Whether considering implementing robotics or updating a current parlor system with a new rotary, there’s much to think about.
Because each system varies in terms of capital investment, it’s important to understand how the scope of the project impacts the farm’s financial situation. The balance sheet – equity and liquidity – as well as cash flow and cost of production can be affected. Those factors take time to analyze. No one system works for all operations, so consider five areas to determine if robots are the right fit.
1. Capital cost
Rotaries and robots seem to be the two systems most often compared. For equipment-capital cost, plan for investment of about $3,200 per cow for robots and $1,100 per cow for a rotary. The additional capital required for structures to house milking equipment and extra storage rooms tend to be similar between the two systems. Consider capital needed for more stalls, improving and adding manure systems and storage, or building new facilities. Evaluating only the cost of equipment may lead to an incomplete analysis. Considering how the overall scope impacts cash flow is important; it will help assess return on investment.
2. Projection, budget Understand how expenses and revenue may be affected, and what is expected.
Expenses
- Labor – Be realistic. How will a transition to robotics change the way labor is managed? Through time a good target to shoot for is a labor-cost reduction of $1.50 per hundredweight. Keep in mind it’s possible savings recognized in labor may be reallocated to other expense line items.
- Feed – Estimate $.08 to $.01 per pound more of dry matter compared to conventional diets. That can also vary depending on the type of flow system in the barn.
- Repairs, maintenance and supplies – Combined services can range from $16,000 to $24,000 per box per year. Using an average of 63 cows per box, the cost is $253 to $380 per cow annually. Repair costs range from $45 to $55 per cow each year while supply costs can total $75 to $100 per cow annually – for a combined cost of $120 to $155 per cow per year.
- Utilities – Estimate a 25 to 50 percent increase depending on if you’re transitioning from parlor or tie-stall to robotics. Consider the energy needed for the robots and necessary improvements to ventilation in existing facilities.
- Bedding, breeding and animal health – Be mindful of potential changes in bedding type as well as the cost associated with sire selection. It will be important to tightly manage the herd’s locomotive and reproductive health. Overall animal health should always be a priority. Robots provide access to more data to earlier detect and better monitor cows. Keep in mind how changes will impact the way cows are managed, particularly in regard to the flow system.
People are also reading…
Revenue
- Milk production – Whether considering a retro-fit or new construction, understand how current facilities will affect overall animal health and cow comfort. How will those factors compare once robots have been implemented?
- Time constraints – Knowing robots come with limiting factors, determine the goal for the ideal number of cows per robot. Obtaining peak production requires time to fetch and train cows to the new system; ensure time goals align with the labor budget. What does 6,000 pounds per robot per day mean from a management perspective? Time is money. How will implementing robots maximize time management?
- Culling – It’s understood not all cows are robot cows. Identify if replacements will need to be purchased to keep the barn full.
- Milk Price – Look at long-range averages, factoring in highs and lows. How much milk is currently price-protected? Are changes needed?
3. Balance sheet and equity position
Once the current equity position is clearly defined, showing how it impacts the balance sheet post-close, be mindful that appraised value on a new construction project tends to come in at less than actual cost. While working with an accountant, evaluate leasing robots; there may be some tax advantages in doing so. Most importantly, determine how much leverage is comfortable to ensure future projects or investments aren’t hindered down the road. To enable the liberty of investing again, determine how much capital should be tied up and for how long.
4. Debt repayment and structure
Regardless of what the balance sheet shows, structuring the debt appropriately and determining what is best for the overall operation is crucial. As a guideline, target debt repayment should be at or less than $2.50 per hundredweight. That’s calculated by dividing the total amount of hundredweights produced, by total annual principal and interest. It will be important to have a strong working-capital position post-close. Ideally that’s 30 percent of adjusted gross income or $450 per cow. Potential hiccups during transition can’t always be anticipated nor can changes in the market be completely controlled. Available working capital allows for more liquidity to survive downturns.
5. Feasibility
Determine if the plan aligns with business, personal and financial goals. If revisions are needed to make it more financially viable, consider alternative options that will affect the overall impact. For example, if keeping the existing parlor operational for a period of time makes sense, that could be a suitable alternative when considering return on investment.
Remaining competitive and maximizing potential opportunities for growth is imperative. Consider these five areas when working through the decision process to position the farm for success.
Cassie Monger is a dairy-lending specialist with Compeer Financial, a vision sponsor of PDPW. Email cassie.monger@compeer.com to reach her.