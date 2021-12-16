Consider freeze-thaw before applying nutrients

The University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension’s Discovery Farms shares lessons learned from nutrient applications on frozen soil. The main takeaway is that applying nutrients such as manure to frozen ground shortly before runoff leads to increased losses. Frozen soils are more prone to runoff with smaller rain or snowmelt events because it’s much more difficult for water to penetrate into the soil. It’s important to understand how soils freeze and thaw so the correct decisions can be made regarding winter nutrient applications.
The dynamics of how soils freeze and thaw throughout winter can strongly influence the potential of surface-water runoff during snowmelt and early spring rains. The combination of physical and climatic variables in a region can result in varying freeze dates, frost depths and thaw dates.
The freeze-thaw cycle in soil can vary based on several factors.
• soil type, structure and moisture content
• landscape position, latitude and geographic location
• temperature patterns, ground cover and aspect
• timing and depth of snowpack, and rain or thaw events on frozen soil
• frost depth
UW-Discovery Farms collects soil-temperature data at multiple depths throughout the year at each of several monitoring-project areas to assess soil conditions as they relates to runoff. “Frozen soil conditions” are defined as soil temperature colder than 32 degrees Fahrenheit at any depth monitored. Discovery Farms data reveals that soil conditions fluctuate between frozen and non-frozen throughout the winter, or can freeze and stay frozen until spring depending on the prior factors.
As observed in Table 1, soil doesn’t freeze and thaw at the same times each year. And the length of time that soil is frozen doesn’t occur consistently. The data shows the earliest freeze date as Nov. 6 and the latest freeze date as Jan. 9. The data also shows the earliest thaw date as Feb. 21 and the latest thaw date as April 20.
The issue with surface thawing while frost remains deeper in the soil profile is that water can still infiltrate to fill pore space above the frost layer, then refreeze when temperatures grow colder again. “Concrete frost” is the term commonly used to describe a condition when most of the pore space at or near the surface of the soil is occupied by frozen water.
Snowmelt or rainwater in winter infiltrates the soil, after which it freezes. Weather patterns including multiple thaws with melting snow or winter-rain events result in substantial development of concrete frost throughout Wisconsin. In some situations the upper profile of the soil becomes almost saturated with water before freezing. Concrete frost takes longer to thaw than regular frost in the soil. Therefore once it forms it’s typically present for the rest of winter, as shown in Figure 1.
The amount and type of frost present in the soil is a primary factor influencing the amount of surface runoff generated by snowmelt or winter-rain events. Those conditions in the soil vary widely locally and statewide.
Data collected by Discovery Farms shows that during concrete-frost conditions, little to no infiltration occurs in the soil. Nutrients applied to soils during such conditions are likely to be lost via surface runoff. Because it’s not always possible to avoid applying nutrients during concrete-frost conditions, be sure to place nutrient applications in areas with the least amount of risk. Those areas include internally drained land – closed depressions – and low-sloped flat land. Other options to target are fields that have vegetative cover throughout the winter.
Work with local resources for assistance to make sound decisions before spreading manure and other nutrients during the winter season.
Aaron Wunderlin is senior research specialist with University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms; email aaron.wunderlin@wisc.edu to reach him.