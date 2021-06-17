Consider Italian ryegrass for forage

Italian ryegrass is trending to be the next big thing in dairy-forage systems and is making an impact on farmland. Once an overlooked item in Short Lane Ag Supply’s seed shed, it’s been a bestseller the past few years.
It’s easy to understand why. In addition to its reduced seed cost and excellent quality it’s also incredibly versatile. Italian ryegrass can be interseeded into old alfalfa and grown as “green manure” to improve the soil. It’s also a popular choice in grazing systems and as a cover crop. And in winterkill situations, Italian ryegrass has been a go-to option for emergency forage. But like other crops it needs to be managed to be an effective tool.
Italian ryegrass began capturing attention a few years ago as a potential foundational forage crop across dairy country. The intriguing crop generated great interest, especially in eastern and north-central Wisconsin where poorly drained soils are prevalent and have led to increased alfalfa winterkill. Italian ryegrass was touted as a versatile forage that performed well in cool and wet environments. Since then the use of Italian ryegrass across Wisconsin has taken off like a train from the station.
What wasn’t anticipated was how popular the crop would become in so short a time. Italian ryegrass has benefits that extend beyond agronomy. It’s a fairly simple crop to manage and it possesses forage-quality potential that seemingly has no ceiling. For example the more nitrogen that’s applied, the greater the yield of crude protein.
For grasses the effect of nitrogen on yield seems to follow the traditional nitrogen-use-efficiency curve with an eventual plateau. That may not be the case for Italian ryegrass, for which the effect of nitrogen on crude protein seems to have no plateau. Some may conclude that translates to less protein supplementation, which is currently expensive. That may be true but it doesn’t consider the impacts of elevated nitrogen use on soil and other crop-management aspects.
Despite the versatility, resilience and consistency of Italian ryegrass its major downfall is it must be planted every year. So while the cost of establishment is significantly less than a perennial forage, the long-term cost compared to a well-managed perennial is not as competitive. A rotation built on Italian ryegrass will require the use of more inputs such as fuel, labor, herbicides and fertilizer – even when practices such as no-till as well as utilizing legumes and manure as a nitrogen source are implemented. With an ever-increasing need to focus on soil health and environmental impact, farmers should be cautious about viewing Italian ryegrass as a wholesale replacement for perennial forages.
The University of Wisconsin-Marshfield Agricultural Research Station has been conducting trials in collaboration with the Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation to hone in on nitrogen guidelines for Italian ryegrass. The preliminary results show that increased nitrogen fertilization after the first, second and third cuttings resulted in greater yields to as much as the 60-pounds-of-nitrogen rate – and greater crude-protein content during the final two cuttings.
Looking at the nitrogen removal by crop, the rate of 60 pounds of nitrogen per acre resulted in better nitrogen usage – with 180 pounds of applied nitrogen per acre and 156 pounds of harvested nitrogen per acre.
The rate of 90 pounds of nitrogen per acre resulted in poorer usage of applied nitrogen, with 270 pounds of nitrogen per acre applied and harvesting only 176 pounds of nitrogen per acre.
Multiplied across many acres those rates could lead to unintended environmental consequences. Some industry fertilization recommendations for Italian ryegrass are driven by improved yields and crude protein. If those recommendations remain untested for nitrogen efficiency or losses, over-application of nitrogen is likely.
Increased nitrogen rates may appear profitable when assessed in an economic model but it’s important to be mindful of hidden costs. For example 30 additional pounds of fertilizer between each cutting to boost crude protein by 1 percent to 2 percent may be more economical than purchasing protein supplements. But that depends on several factors – forage and protein yield, and prices of nitrogen fertilizer and protein. Factoring in the additional nitrogen cost for 30 pounds of nitrogen at $15 per acre and the forage yield at 1 ton of dry matter per acre for each cutting, the cost per pound of protein gained – 36 pounds per acre – was $0.41 per pound of crude protein gained. The current price of soybean meal is about $400 per ton as fed. At 48 percent crude protein as fed, soybean-meal protein costs $0.41 per pound of crude protein.
Though the cost appears to be the same under current market conditions, it’s prudent to compare costs of additional nitrogen fertilizer and protein-supplement costs. Farmers and consultants must assess the system in its entirety, from field to feed-out, to determine its feasibility – and strike a balance between economics and environmental impact.
Italian ryegrass will continue to undergo evaluation as a potentially viable forage option in dairy systems. Along the way nutrient-management strategies will be researched. In the meantime farmers and consultants should be aware of the tradeoffs between environmental quality and forage quality, and the long-term repercussions of focusing solely on the latter.
Matthew Oehmichen is part owner of Short Lane Ag Supply in Colby, Wisconsin; email matt.shortlane@gmail.com to reach him. Jason Cavadini is an agronomist and certified crop adviser at the University of Wisconsin-Marshfield Agricultural Research Station; email jason.cavadini@wisc.edu to reach him. Matt Akins is an associate scientist and UW-Division of Extension dairy specialist at the UW-Marshfield Agricultural Research Station; email msakins@wisc.edu to reach him.