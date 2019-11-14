During late pregnancy and lactation, the udder undergoes an immense amount of change to support milk production. Calcium is the major mineral in milk; large quantities of calcium are excreted into milk as the cow starts lactation. Immediately before and after calving, a cow experiences a substantial nutritional and physiological demand to support milk production while simultaneously maintaining health.
During the past several years, improving the processes by which the cow maintains adequate calcium levels during the transition period has been given a lot of attention. Research has been primarily focused on improving cow health, welfare and overall herd productivity. Researchers have sought to learn more about such management tools as dietary cation-anion difference and oral calcium boluses – and how those tools impact cow health during her corresponding lactation.
The fundamental goals of my research program have been to understand how serotonin that’s produced outside the brain works to regulate calcium signaling and homeostasis – the body’s tendency to maintain relative physiological stability. Another goal is to determine how serotonin may synergize with – or work independently from – management tools currently available for regulating calcium metabolism during the transition period.
During the transition period the udder produces and secretes biologically active compounds. Those compounds impact milk synthesis and secretion. They also interact with tissues to coordinate maternal metabolism and physiology – one of them being calcium.
Our research team conducted a study into late-lactation dairy cows. We demonstrated that treatment with 5-hydroxy-L-tryptophan – a direct precursor for serotonin synthesis – acutely decreased circulating total calcium and urine-calcium concentrations. But it increased milk-calcium concentrations. That finding suggested that serotonin was potentially coordinating calcium flux between the kidneys, bones, intestines and the udder. It was seen by changes in calcium in the blood, urine and milk.
When multiparous-transition cows were treated with 5-hydroxy-L-tryptophan for one week prepartum, total calcium concentrations increased during the first few days postpartum – as compared to cows not receiving 5-hydroxy-L-tryptophan. The improvement in total and ionized-calcium concentrations postpartum were even more profound when 5-hydroxy-L-tryptophan was given in combination with a negative dietary cation-anion difference diet.
Interestingly cows treated with 5-hydroxy-L-tryptophan had decreased circulating parathyroid-hormone concentrations compared to controls. They had increased concentrations of urinary deoxypyridinoline, a bone-resorption marker. These findings suggest the effects of serotonin on calcium metabolism during the transition period may be independent of the classic calcium-parathyroid hormone-vitamin D pathway.
Previous data gathered from research with mice suggested that serotonin induced changes in the expression of calcium transporters and pumps in the mammary gland. Our research team confirmed those findings in the dairy cow. We demonstrated that transcription of several pumps and transporters, along with parathyroid hormone related-protein, was increased on day eight of lactation in the udders of cows treated prepartum with 5-hydroxy-L-tryptophan.
Calcium is transported into the mammary gland for milk synthesis as well as for intracellular calcium signaling. Calcium is increased in the blood by a negative feedback response. Because of that the increase in calcium in the milk results in increased calcium mobilization from bone – and uptake by the gut, which increases blood-calcium levels.
Research in mice and humans has demonstrated the mammary gland produces parathyroid hormone RP. That’s responsible for regulating bone turnover to support maternal-calcium homeostasis and milk synthesis during lactation. Based on our findings it appears that serotonin may be involved in regulating parathyroid hormone-related protein’s control of calcium status during lactation. That’s opposed to the classical calcium-parathyroid hormone-vitamin D pathway.
We attempted to determine if serotonin and calcium work in a feedback loop to maintain blood-calcium concentrations. Our research team measured circulating serotonin in response to a chelation challenge in non-pregnant non-lactating cows fed varying levels of dietary calcium. We determined that circulating serotonin concentrations responded differently to the challenge, based on the amount of calcium cows were fed.
In addition we showed that lactating cows have greater serotonin concentrations in the blood compared to non-pregnant non-lactating dairy cows. That finding further supports the udder’s contribution to circulating serotonin concentrations during lactation. Interestingly there were no differences in circulating serotonin concentrations when equal amounts of calcium were present in the diet and calcium was chelated.
Therefore our data to this point indicate that serotonin and calcium work in a complex feedback loop to regulate calcium homeostasis in the transition cow. We are currently working on dissecting the pathways involved in the serotonin-calcium feedback loop as well as the mammary gland’s contribution in regulating the process.
We are also interested in learning more about how serotonin responds to various management tools such as dietary cation-anion difference, clay binders and oral calcium boluses. We want to further determine how serotonin is involved in the physiology that improves calcium status when using those tools.