Consistent feed intake critical for cow health

Consistent feed intake is more important than many producers may realize. Because cows are creatures of habit, the more consistency in their daily routine, the better. The same goes for the rumen and its microbial community. In a perfect world a steady flow of nutrients enters the rumen day in and day out, providing a constant supply of energy to the rumen bugs and ultimately to the cow herself.
Consider what happens when that perfect standard isn’t reached. Contrary to what one might think, a period of reduced intake causes a fair amount of stress to the cow’s digestive system. When a cow goes off-feed, that steady flow of nutrients producers aim for shuts off, affecting important metabolic and physiological processes. Those consequences put her at risk of multiple digestive and immunological challenges.
More than one factor can cause cows to go off feed.
Empty feed bunks –
- It sounds simple, but keeping fresh feed in front of cows can be an issue on dairy farms. The causes vary but include changes in dry-matter content, an increase in pen size without changing the amount of feed delivered, a feeder who makes a mistake or an equipment malfunction.
Calving –
- Feed intake by cows during the three weeks before calving can decrease by 33 percent, and by as much as 88 percent the week before calving. That reduction in intake can have a dramatic impact on rumen function, emphasizing the importance of an effective transition-cow-management program.
Environmental stressors –
- Heat stress can affect feed intake. When that happens it’s important to put appropriate heat-abatement measures in place to maintain intake as much as possible.
Diseases and disorders –
- Cattle impacted by bovine viral diarrhea can have as much as an 80 percent reduction in feed intake. Cows with transition disorders such as hypocalcemia, mastitis or metritis can experience a decrease in intake of as much as 50 percent.
Gastrointestinal tract has critical functions
- The primary responsibility of the gastrointestinal tract is the digestion of feedstuffs. That includes the absorption of short-chain fatty acids, minerals and other key nutrients in the ration.
- A second function involves creating a protective barrier that stands as the first line of defense for the immune system. That barrier regulates the flow of materials in and out of the gastrointestinal tract, protecting the animal from pathogens and other harmful substances while allowing nutrients to flow freely into the bloodstream.
- A third function is communicating between the host and the microbiome as well as nutrient sensing and signaling.
To perform all three critical functions optimally, a cow needs to have a healthy gut.
Feed-intake reduction has consequencesResearch shows that reduced feed intake can be detrimental to the aforementioned functions. A study in Germany exposed animals to 48 hours of complete feed withdrawal. Compared to animals that were not subjected to the treatment, absorption of short-chain fatty acids was reduced by 50 percent.
A University of Saskatchewan study by Zhang et al. evaluated the impact of different levels of reduced feed intake. In the study, 18 Angus heifers were fed diets at 75 percent, 50 percent and 25 percent of their voluntary feed intake. The heifers were all fed the same diets and their recovery was tracked for three weeks once feed intake was restored.
Heifers that experienced the greatest reduction in feed intake during the treatment period, or 25 percent of their voluntary intake, had several reactions.
- reduced production of short-chain fatty acids
- reduced capacity of the rumen and small intestine to absorb nutrients
- reduced protective-barrier function of the gastrointestinal tract
- reduced ruminal pH in the recovery period once normal feed intake was restored
In a study from Iowa State University, reduced feed intake resulted in a systemic inflammatory response and altered intestinal morphology.
Recovery has long roadStudies have shown that recovery after an off-feed event can be extensive. In a study by Zhang, et al., recovery took the longest in heifers that experienced the greatest reduction in intake. Although their ruminal pH was greatest during the period of feed restriction, pH was reduced drastically when normal levels of intake were restored. A study by Pederzolli, et al., published in 2018, showed a 50 percent reduction in the absorptive surface area of the rumen following a period of reduced feed intake. That reduction in the ability of the rumen to absorb short-chain fatty acids could explain why cattle are at a greater risk of developing ruminal acidosis following an off-feed event.
Prevent reduced
feed intakeAs seen from the results of the studies, periods of reduced feed intake can have a significant impact on the long-term health of dairy cows. To avoid off-feed events, implement management strategies.
- Follow strict feeding protocols to prevent empty feed bunks.
- Avoid overcrowding so all animals within a pen have access to feed.
- Offer fresh cows a high-forage diet for two or three days after calving before transitioning them to a more energy-dense ration.
Ben Saylor is the technical-services manager at Arm & Hammer Animal and Food Production, a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Email benjamin.saylor@churchdwight.com for more information regarding studies specifically cited.