Remembering my gardening roots

I was thinking about beginnings and endings today. Both my back and my knee have been on the blink lately, so in consequence, I’ve been considering I might have to one day say goodbye to my gardening career. And those thoughts made me remember the first time I dipped my toe into the dirt, back when I was a kid.

My favorite relative when I was a little girl was my great aunt Quinnie. My grandmother, Aunt Quinnie and another great aunt lived on the same street, about four blocks from where our family lived. The three of them were the last survivors of a family of eight children, who had traveled west in a covered wagon to homestead near the Black Hills.

My brother and I often made the 10 minute walk over to the big Victorian house Aunt Quinnie shared with the other great aunt and an assortment of “roomers” who rented out the upstairs. I liked her best because she wasn’t as stern as my other old relatives and because I was fascinated by her jumble of belongings.

Her rooms consisted of her sitting room, her bedroom (which we seldom entered), the kitchen and a bathroom she shared with her sister. The furniture was old, dusty and dark but I felt comfortable when we visited.

What fascinated me the most was her jar of rattlesnake tails – souvenirs from her ranching days before she went under due to some bad investments in gold. I would shyly ask if I could see them, and she’d carefully take it down from the top of a high cabinet. Once in a while, she’d gently shake one out for me to hold -- light in my hand, dry and yellow. She had killed all those snakes over the years she managed alone, after her husband died young.

Another fascination was the oil painting of a young girl, with long cork-screw curls on each side of her face and dressed in old-fashioned clothes that hung above the mantel in her sitting room. This relation of ours had died at around 10 years old, a story that both alarmed and mystified my brother and me.

Two other attractions lived outside in the yard. The first was a pile of large stones, some of which were beautiful specimens of agates and crystals from around the area. The two of us liked to clamber around this stack, which was just the right size for kids play.

The second outdoor treat, at least for me, was the garden. I was probably around six or seven years old when Aunt Quinnie one day decided I needed an occupation and set me to digging in her garden.

After turning over some soil with her old spade, which wasn’t very easy for me to do, I dug a little deeper and, instead of dirt, uncovered a bunch of old rags and some garbage. I was somewhat repulsed and I forget her explanation, but later in life I realized it must have been her pioneer method of composting. Any kind of scrap was used until it was no more, and rags do eventually make good soil.

As much as I admired Aunt Quinnie, her garden wasn’t much to write home about. In fact, I don’t remember ever eating anything out of it. It was straggly, weedy and generally unwatered. But she must have been a decent gardener at one time, back when she was young and strong and living on what she raised.

Now that I’m rather old myself, I like to think about how life creates connections between the generations. The garden of my childhood was the garden of her old age. Since neither of us was a very capable gardener at the time, we got along pretty well.

I can remember that very first act of digging in her garden, the struggle with the too big shovel, the dirt getting into my sneakers, a branch hanging in my face as I maneuvered around trying to get a good toehold. I don’t remember much about being a child, but for some inscrutable reason, this memory remains fresh in my mind -- my earliest connection to the gardening life and a tribute to dear Aunt Quinnie.