ARPAS -- Select sessions of the 2020 PDPW Business Conference have been approved by the American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists – ARPAS – for Continuing Education Units – CEUs. ARPAS provides certification of animal scientists through examination, continuing education and commitment to a code of ethics. Participants should know that limitations and restrictions apply to the number of CEU credits that can be obtained.
CCA -- Select sessions of the 2020 PDPW Business Conference have been approved by the Certified Crop Advisor program – CCA – for CEUs. The Certified Crop Advisor program is one of the professional-certification programs offered by the American Society of Agronomy – ASA. Visit www.certifiedcropadvisor.org for more information.
DACE -- Select sessions of the 2020 PDPW Business Conference have been approved by Dairy AdvanCE – DACE – for CEUs. Powered by PDPW, Dairy AdvanCE is a continuing-education accreditation provider for dairy farmers and other dairy-industry professionals. Visit www.dairyadvance.org for more information.
UW-SVM -- Continuing veterinary medical education hours will be awarded to veterinary professionals who attend the program in its entirety. Courses run in partnership with the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine – UW-SVM. The UW-SVM is an accredited continuing veterinary medical education provider; however participants should be aware that some boards have limitations on the number of hours accepted in certain categories and/or restrictions on certain methods of delivery.